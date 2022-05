Palam Observatory recorded maximum temperature at 46.4 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 45.8, Ridge 47.2, Ayanagar 46.8, Jafarpur 47.5, Mungeshpur 49.2, Najafgarh 49.1, Pitampura 47.3, Sports Complex near Akshardham 48.4, SPS Mayur Vihar 45.4, while Gurugram was at 48.1 and Noida at 47.1 degrees Celsius, India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed.