Youth Potential

India’s demographic dividend ~ a youthful, rapidly growing workforce ~ represents a golden opportunity to bolster economic growth and drive innovation. However, reaping this dividend requires more than surface-level measures like skill training programmes. It demands deeper reform in education, a robust support structure for marginalised youth, and a reimagined economic landscape that bridges India’s rural-urban divide and tackles systemic gender disparities. The data reveals an encouraging trend in basic literacy and digital literacy among Indian youth, with around 96 per cent able to read, write, and perform simple arithmetic. While skill programmes are in place, their success is deeply tied to foundational education quality.

If India’s young workforce lacks solid foundational skills, it’s akin to constructing a building on shaky ground. The quality of education needs immediate attention, as underscored by the fact that only a minority over the age of 25 have completed secondary education. This shortfall in basic schooling reveals the barriers youth face even before entering skill training programmes. One pressing issue is the 10 per cent of children aged six to 10 who remain out of school, a significant gap despite the Right to Education Act mandating free, compulsory education. These young lives are at risk of falling through the cracks in a system that prioritises higher-level skills over foundational learning. Every out-ofschool child represents a lost opportunity not only for the individual but for the economy.

Universal enrollment goals cannot be achieved without targeted interventions that address the unique barriers in rural and underserved communities. Furthermore, gender disparities continue to challenge India’s progress. Young women face higher hurdles, with nearly 38 per cent of them not in education, employment, or training (NEET) compared to 9.9 per cent of their male counterparts. The reasons are complex: mobility restrictions, limited transport options, and domestic responsibilities, particularly for married women, add layers of difficulty. For these young women, access to skill programmes alone isn’t enough ~ they need supportive policies that address their unique challenges, from safe transportation to childcare options.

India’s youth have shown remarkable adaptability in digital skills. Most are familiar with smartphones and the internet, yet their potential is constrained by limited access to resources like libraries or quality vocational training centres. For young Indians, especially those who are first-generation literates, the journey through education often involves immense family sacrifices. Parents who work tirelessly to educate their children in the hope of upward mobility now face the stark reality of their adult children grappling with joblessness or underemployment. If India is to leverage its demographic dividend effectively, it must acknowledge the complex interplay of education quality, gender equity, and resource access. It’s not just about training for skills but creating an environment where skills are relevant, valued, and accessible to all youth, irrespective of gender or geography. Policymakers must focus on addressing these systemic challenges holistically, translating this demographic potential into tangible economic progress and a prosperous future.