Will AI tip the scales in this election?

What will be the deciding factor in the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls? Social media campaigns played a significant role in the 2014 election, and Artificial Intelligence could potentially replace traditional campaigning, impacting election results. Political parties and candidates now use AI to analyse voter data. This process examines demographics, social media activity, and past voting behaviour. The AI algorithms then generate insights from this data, which can be used to develop effective campaign strategies.

AI can tailor political calls to individual voters and potentially damage the reputation of opponents. In India, the upcoming election presents a market opportunity worth Rs 500 crore as more than 50 per cent of the population uses the internet (this number may increase to 900 million by 2025). Prime Minister Modi’s speeches have highlighted how generative AI can influence voters on a massive scale. Both regional and national parties are gradually moving towards AI. In the past, candidates visited voters’ homes to campaign, sip a cup of tea and seek their votes. But now, they use social media platforms to connect with the electorate. Congress and the BJP used it successfully in last year’s five state elections.

Fake videos of prominent leaders and spoofs were used in campaigns for the first time. Parties like the BJP, Congress, AAP, DMK, and AIADMK use AI to communicate with their supporters. For instance, the BJP uses AI to translate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speeches into eight regional languages to connect with voters in the South. This is just one example of how AI is used in political campaigns nationwide. Campaigners use AI-generated videos to endorse candidates and spread misinformation. These videos, often deepfake videos, target the 18- 25 age group and the first-time voter, as it is a highly active social media demographic. Whatsapp is used to share these videos. For instance, one party shared a fake image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On March 16, another posted a false video of Rahul Gandhi on Instagram. In Tamil Nadu, the DMK and AIADMK parties used recordings of their deceased leaders for gathering voter support. The Communist parties also employed AI technology in their campaigns.

One video shows Asaduddin Owaisi, leader of the AIMIM party, singing Hindu devotional songs. Regional leaders like Akhilesh Yadav, Naveen Patnaik, and Mamata Banerjee also use this tool. Deepfake videos, a type of AIgenerated content, will significantly impact India’s 2024 elections. They blur the line between truth and falsehood, profoundly affecting public trust and electoral integrity. The use of AI technology can help with election processes in several ways: AI can predict election outcomes; AI chatbots and virtual assistants can communicate with voters on social media, and AI can prevent election fraud and regulate political advertising campaign finance violations. The use of AI for malicious purposes is a significant concern.

With advanced AI, it has become possible to impersonate anyone, including voters or candidates, which can lead to identity theft and manipulation of the electoral process. This highlights the need for clear regulations to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process. AI in political campaigns raises privacy concerns and can lead to unfair competition and misinformation. Clear regulations are needed to ensure a transparent electoral process. Governments must regulate AI use to promote fairness. The IT Minister has warned social media companies to comply with regulations. For the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it is crucial that the Election Commission of India issues clear instructions to regulate AI-generated information.

These guidelines should address ethical AI use in campaigns and voter data analysis. Regulations are vital for ensuring the integrity of the electoral process. They protect voters’ rights and provide reassurance of the process’s fairness and transparency. Without these regulations, the electoral process could be compromised, leading to doubts about the legitimacy of the results. While there are concerns, it’s important to note that artificial Intelligence can also be a boon. Certain AIgenerated technologies can potentially revolutionise our approach to free and fair elections. Once widely adopted, it could pave the way for e-elections, a future where elections are conducted online, ensuring a more transparent and accountable electoral process.

During the Bihar elections, the Election Commission used an AIpowered system to ensure transparency and prevent manipulation. The system detected and flagged misinformation and hate speech cases, expedited the counting process and curbed hate speech during the election. This demonstrates how AI can be used effectively and instil confidence in the electorate. Presidents, prime ministers, or legislators could win or lose based mainly on the success or failure of their AI campaign. Gullible voters can be fooled easily. Technological advancements can bring about significant changes, and AI is no exception.