Why Bengal, Odisha should create an eastern symphony

Whether it be a scorching summer vacation or puja holidays, a cozy winter getaway, or just a spontaneous weekend escape—one destination always finds its way to the top of every Bengalis travel wishlist: Puri. For generations, Bengalis have shared an unshakable bond with Odisha whether it’s for this coastal gem or because of the DhauliGirihills of the Eastern Ghats; unique for their geological panorama. With the rhythm of crashing waves, the Irrawaddy dolphins, or Konark’sSun temple,a trip to Puri is something deeper, more nostalgic, and almost spiritual. What truly anchors this enduring affection?

It’s the majestic ‘Jagannath Temple’, an eternal sentinel of devotion since the 11th century. More than just stone and sanctity, it breathes history, radiates faith, and perceiveshomecoming. Here, the timeless rituals melt into the salty breeze, and each step through its sacred corridors feels like a return to something soulfully familiar. For centuries, poets like Bhakti Charan Das and Krishnadasa poured their love into hymns that echoed with longing and reverence. Even Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, the luminous torchbearer of Bengal’s Gauriya Vaishnava tradition, chose this holy place as his final refuge, his spirit forever entwined with the deity he adored. Now, while we bask in the pathological pull of Puri, let us zoom into Puri bylooking through an economic lens. Odisha enjoys a striking 13 per cent of its state GDP coming from tourism alone indicating how vital this sector is to its economic pulse.And guess who tops the chart when it comes to footfalls in Odisha?

No surprises – West Bengal. Around 14-15 per cent of Odisha’s total tourist inflow hails from Bengal, making it not just a neighbour, but a consistently promising visitor. But what if the tables turn, does Odisha return a fitting feedback by making Bengal its top tourist pick? While data is sparse on exact reciprocal numbers, states like Odisha, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh do pop up as Bengal’s frequent footfall friends – adding a decent slice to its tourist pie. But the real twist in this tale is where it gets spicy. Bengal’s “Imitation Strategy” – the replica of the Jagannath Dham (Temple) in Digha, already a seaside sweetheart for tourists – is now more than an architectural homage. It’s a strategic tourism chess move.

With tourist magnets like Mandarmani, Tajpur, Bakkhali, and Henry Island already in the spotlight, adding a spiritual dimension was like playing the ace. And the numbers speak volumes: within just 15 days of the inauguration, over 2 million people visited the Bengal Jagannath Dham! Is this a short-lived sparkle or the beginning of a long-term tourism shift? Will Puri face a “tourist deficit” as visitors now get their beach-and-blessing combo right there in West Bengal? Now let’s stretch this tug-oftourism along the coastlines of the Bay of Bengal, where strategy is played not on headlines but on historical footprints, emotional recall, and a little nudge from the Game Theory. West Bengal has already made its opening move-a bold first-mover strategy with the Digha Jagannath Dham. This masterstroke sets the tone of the Game. But thencomes the big question: what does Odisha do next?If Odisha opts to collaborate with West Bengal, as illustrated in the first column of the hypothetical payoff matrix (see chart), the two states could jointly launch a “Coastal Inter-State Tourism Circuit.” This initiative would invite global visitors to explore their shared scenic and cultural heritage, capitalizing on economies of scale and fostering mutual economic growth.

Conversely, if Odisha chooses to compete with West Bengal, as represented in the second column of the matrix, it may attempt to construct replicas of Kolkata’s Victoria Memorial or Belur Math, or maybe launch a Digha-style beach carnival in Chandrabhaga or a river cruise withinBhitarkanika mangrove forest as an alternative to Bengal’s Sundarbans,to offset the potential loss of visitors to the Jagannath Temple in Digha.These strategic decisions are likely to trigger significant ripple effects in the regional tourism landscape. Analysis of the payoff matrix reveals that West Bengal’s optimal strategy is to cooperate, regardless of Odisha’s choice. Should Odisha choose to cooperate (first column), West Bengal has no incentive to act otherwise.

Even if Odisha decides to compete (second column), cooperation remains West Bengal’s best response. With this first-mover advantage, West Bengal is positioned to set the strategic tone, establish the framework for collaboration, and shape the broader narrative by consistently choosing cooperationirrespective of Odisha’s stance.This is where strategy meets synergy, and both enjoy steady and long-term tourism growth (Payoff: 10-10). This is because tourism isn’t a one-shot affair. Pilgrims don’t come once and forget. They visit season after season, year after year. States aren’t just hustling for headcounts – they’re building brands, loyalty loops, and that sweet spot where a visitor’s wonderful memoriesmeetthe state’s earnings from tourism. The Jagannath Dham in Digha offers local budget travellers a spiritual-plus-sea shore combo.

On the other hand, Puri’s Jagannath Temple is an emotion, legacy, and divinity wrapped in stone. It’s not just a monument, it’s an experience passed down through generations. And there, the feedback loop kicks in. A good experience in Puri doesn’t just end in Odisha – it reverberates through reels, reviews, and recommendations, and is now eventually to be evaluated in comparison to whatDigha has to offer.And that’s where the real magic brews. Think of Europe – do Italy, Spain, and France try to out-Eiffel each other? No. They co-create a pan-European charm, where each destination complements, not competes. Imagine a Bengal-Odisha Coastal Corridor, starting with spiritual trails from Puri, beachy escapes in Digha, crab curry in Tajpur, coconut-water sunsets in Mandarmani, and ending with an eco-safari cruise to the Sundarbans. Why settle for standalonepopularity when there is immense potentialfor a seamless East Coast symphony? In this coastal chessboard, is it not wiser for both states not to outdo each other but to move smart with long-term visions of collaboration, and create win-win scenarios?

(The writers are, respectively, a Fellow and a Research Associate at the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), New Delhi. Views are personal.)

Advertisement