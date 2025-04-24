Where the soul of democracy resides

The true heart of India resides in the soil of its villages – a heart that beats with the first rays of the morning sun, speaks through the voices echoing in village squares, and breathes in the decisions made in panchayat halls. The air here carries the scent of hard work, the lanes resonate with the sound of unity, and the village assemblies pulse with the vibrancy of democracy.

When a farmer openly shares concerns about the crop, when a woman stands firm and challenges societal norms, or when a youth weaves dreams for the village’s future – that is when India’s democracy paints its most beautiful picture. This is the strength, the magic that we celebrate every year on 24 April as National Panchayati Raj Day. This day is a celebration of the authority, self-reliance, and decisionmaking saga of villages. It reminds us that India’s true power lies not in the corridors of Delhi or the dazzle of big cities, but in the simple village squares where every voice matters. In 1992, the 73rd Constitutional Amendment gave panchayati raj not just legal but constitutional strength.

Advertisement

This was no ordinary law; it was a revolution that shook the old structures of power. Power was no longer confined to the offices of capitals; it reached the footpaths, fields, and panchayat halls of villages. This amendment did not merely make villagers beneficiaries of schemes – it made them creators, implementers, and overseers of those schemes. Villages gained the right to determine their own needs. Where a road should be built, what improvements are needed in schools, where a well should be dug – these decisions began to be made in village meetings. This was not just an administrative change; it was a social, cultural, and psychological revolution that restored the lost dignity and identity of villages. The most inspiring aspect of panchayati raj has been women’s empowerment.

Advertisement

The 33 per cent reservation in panchayats gave millions of women not only a platform for leadership but also brought their voices into the mainstream. Today, women across the country are not just making decisions as sarpanches, village heads, or district council members – they are breaking societal shackles. These women are not only changing the direction of their villages; they are writing a new story of India’s inclusive development. A woman who was once confined to the four walls of her home now speaks up in village assemblies, approves schemes, and shapes her village’s future. This change is not just in numbers but is clearly visible in the transforming face of villages.

But is this story complete? National Panchayati Raj Day also forces us to ask this question. In many villages, panchayats remain mere formalities, decisions are imposed from above, and village assemblies are reduced to token gestures. Yet, where panchayats are empowered, where transparency and accountability are valued, the pace and impact of development are unparalleled. Today’s era is one of digital revolution, and panchayati raj has become a part of this transformation. Initiatives like e-Gram Swaraj, digital panchayat portals, and online accounting systems have not only made panchayats more transparent but also more empowered.

Now, any villager can check on their phone how much funding came to their village, where it was spent, and which schemes are underway. This technology is not just providing information – it is making villagers aware of their rights. Digital tools have made panchayat operations faster, more accountable, and more effective. Villages are not only becoming self-reliant but are also carving out their identity on the global stage. National Panchayati Raj Day is not just a celebration but also an opportunity for introspection. It compels us to ask whether we have truly understood the soul of panchayati raj.

Are our panchayats truly independent and empowered? Can villagers voice their opinions fearlessly? Administrative hurdles, corruption, and social pressures often weaken the autonomy of panchayats. Yet, inspiring stories emerge from every corner of the country. In a small village in Madhya Pradesh, women used the panchayat to promote solar energy. In a Rajasthan village, water conservation efforts set an example for the entire nation. These stories show that when a village awakens, it lights the way not just for itself but for the entire country.

Every year on 24 April, when we honour outstanding panchayats with national awards, we do not just celebrate their achievements – we send a message to the entire nation that the true strength of democracy lies at the grassroots. These awards are not just trophies; they are symbols of the hard work, unity, and integrity of villages. They remind us that strong villages make a strong nation. Panchayati raj is not just a governance system; it is a promise to give every villager rights, respect, and a platform to be heard. It is a celebration of the India that is made of village soil, whose future is being written in village squares.

This day, 24 April, is an inspiration for every village that aspires to be self-reliant, for every woman who wants to raise her voice, for every youth who dreams of bringing change to the village, and for every Indian who envisions an India where the river of development flows through village lanes. National Panchayati Raj Day is a celebration of the truest, most beautiful form of democracy: the voice of the village, the decisions of the village, and the future of the village. It is the day we salute villages, honour their strength, and dream of a new India together with them.

(The writer is a Madhya Pradesh based academic and freelance contributor.)