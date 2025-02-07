Western threats

During the recent past, unfortunate controversies had been generated regarding certain killings or attempted killings in Canada and the US respectively. It was alleged that these were the handiwork of Indian security agencies, and there was a consequent diplomatic uproar because of this, causing strain in bilateral ties with both countries. This matter had been brewing for quite some time, when Justin Trudeau first raised it, after he returned to Canada upon conclusion of the G-20 summit in Delhi. His return had also been a subject matter of controversy and speculation, as he was stranded in Delhi for nearly three days due to a snag in his aircraft.

Apparently, due to coldness in relations between the two countries, this issue ended up in controversy, and diplomatic uneasiness. India’s relations with Canada had been under strain even before the G-20 summit, mainly because of the Canadian government’s turning a blind eye to separatist elements, terrorists, and gangsters from India, especially from Punjab. This might be purely because of internal political compulsions of Trudeau and his party, but it had adversely impacted the relations between the two countries. Sikhs have been migrating to Canada since long, mainly for better earning opportunities there.

During the Khalistan movement in the 1980s, particularly after Operation Bluestar, a large number of Khalistani leaders/militants, migrated/fled to Canada and were spearheading the cause of militancy in Punjab from there. Since the militancy days in Punjab, the Government of India as well as the security agencies have been collecting intelligence and have been lodging protests with the Canadian government regarding its turning a blind eye to the anti-India demonstrations and hate speeches from a section of the Sikh community there, owing to their allegiance to the Khalistani militancy cause. However, during that period, despite this thorn in bilateral relations, engagements did not deteriorate to the level they have today. We will have to look for the reasons as well as introspect as to where we lacked, and then recalibrate our strategy accordingly, because under no circumstances should we compromise our national security concerns. Sovereignty and integrity of our nation must be maintained at any cost. Over a period of time, some of the leading gangsters of Punjab, who started feeling heat from the security agencies, fled to Canada and USA. Their gang members kept operating in India and are in touch with their bosses abroad and receiving instructions. Protection or ransom money is being paid by their targets, and hawala channels are being used. Gang rivalries are also taken care of by foot soldiers on behalf of their bosses sitting in Canada and USA. Interestingly these gangsters, who basically belong to Punjab, operate all over the country with impunity.

Though the police and security agencies keep arresting the foot soldiers involved in crimes, yet the menace is growing day by day, mainly because of regular and sometimes lucrative payments made to the foot soldiers or hired locals by their bosses to carry out the tasks assigned. Of late, this trend has become more dangerous, which seriously impacts national security. Terrorist/separatist organizations, which are situated outside India, and guiding operations in India from there, are now spending huge sums of money by way of hiring gangsters to carry out their operations here. Since some of the notorious gangsters are hiding in countries like Can – ada and the USA, it has become easier for the organizations to enter into deals there itself. This is a very serious situation, and has wide ranging implications on national security, as well as the law and order situation in our country. The recent killing in Mumbai of Baba Siddique, a rocket launcher attack on the Punjab Police office building and high profile killings in Punjab are some chilling examples of this situation. There are reports that terrorist organizations operating in India with active support of Pakistan are also sometimes using resources of these gangsters for carrying out their operations in India.

Money is the only consideration for these gangsters, and they are least bothered about our nation and its security. There is another aspect to this issue also. It is a well-known fact that the ISI has been using Dawood Ibrahim, who is living in Karachi, and his gang memb – ers, for causing attacks, killings, bomb explosions, drug trafficking etc. in India with impunity since the late 1980s. As a tactical move, intelligence agencies have been using rival gangsters for collecting intelligence on Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Shakeel, and other gangsters, as well as their operations in India. Tactically it is good, but it has a flip side too, as these gangs can settle their personal scores as well and also continue with their nefarious activities. As such, law enforcement agencies must be extra cautious, and sho – uld work with greater coordination. In such a scenario, security agencies and police have a very difficult situation to handle, because perpetrators of crime are sitting abroad in safe havens and are carrying out their plans through hired foot soldiers in India.

Although small-time criminals are being caught, but nothing much can be done against such conspirators, except for issuing Red Corner Notices, or sending requests for their extradition, or deportation. Normally execution is a very tedious process, and the countries, where these conspirators are hiding, have legal processes slowly for a variety of reasons, most important being the diplomatic stance taken by India in various complex international situations visà-vis, these countries. Moreover, since these are legal proceedings, and entail various opportunities for review and appeal, such requests take years to fructify. Even if it materializes after a few years, these criminals take recourse to the system of asylum citing some vague political reasons. In a nutshell, it is very difficult for law enforcement agencies to bring such desperados to book easily, and in time. Bilateral relations with that country, and bilateral treaties may expedite the process, but again it will depend upon the pulls and pressures of international politics.

The killing of Nijjar in Canada, the attempt on the life of Pannun in the US, and subsequent intended leaks in the media by respective foreign agencies, including official diplomatic statements by Canada and the US, led to controversy and embarrassment for the Indian government, and it reflected adversely on our relations with those countries. Perhaps, their domestic political considerations re – sulted in such a stand which was avoidable. These episodes should be viewed with caution. The Indian government has officially denied and denounced this vicious propaganda. However, our mechanism needs review and improvement so that future controversies are avoided. A high-powered committee of the Government of India has recently submitted its report after extensive enquiry, and it has been appreciated by American officials as well. As per media reports, this committee has also suggested certain systemic and institutional improvements, and hopefully it will bear fruit in future making our system more robust.

Though legal proceedings will continue in the US courts, and it will follow the due process of law, a keen eye must be kept on these proceedings. Similarly in Canada, though there had been certain clarifications by the official spokesperson on the controversial statements issued earlier, yet the Canadian government is keen on proceeding with the trial in the court, as per the established procedure. The attorneys conduct a very tough examination of the evidence, and unless it is fool proof they will not allow filing of an indictment in the court. Proceedings here also should be keenly watched, because, it will have implications on diplomatic relations between the two countries. The political situation in both countries has changed now to the advantage of India. Trudeau is on his way out, and hopefully with his exit, a prejudiced approach to the issue of use of Canadian soil by terrorists and gangsters will also go. This will enable both countries to restore warmth to their relations, and to embark on a new journey of economic, cultural, and social cooperation. Similarly, the return of President Trump is a good omen for us, especially in respect of cooperation in the security theatre.

He has the reputation of being a crusader against, and very tough with rogue elements, especially terrorists, drug cartels, and organized criminal gangs. One of his prominent executive orders issued on the day of oath, was Designating Cartels and other organizations as Foreign Terrorist organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists. Another one, which is also very significant is, Protecting the United States from Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats. Section 1 b of this Executive Order very specifically say: “To protect Americans, the United States must be vigilant during the visa issuance process to ensure that those aliens approved for admission into the United States do not intend to harm Americans or our national interests. More importantly, the United States must identify them before their admission or entry into the United States.

And the United States must ensure that admitted aliens and aliens otherwise present in the United States do not bear hostile attitudes towards its citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles, and do not advocate for aid, or support designated foreign terrorists and other threats to our national security.” This is a very significant development, and our security agencies should take full advantage of it by way of enhancing cooperation in security with the US, and work to bring the designated terrorists and gangsters back to India for investigation and trial purposes.

(The writer, a retired IPS officer, has served in various capacities including as Commissioner of Delhi Police, DG-BSF, DG-NCB, DG-BCAS and Special Director, CBI. He can be reached at asthaanarakesh@gmail.com )