Wake-up call

In the volatile landscape of the Israel-Palestine conflict, where tensions have persisted for decades, the weekend pre-dawn assault by Hamas took many by surprise. It was a meticulously planned operation, a stark reminder that the dynamics of this protracted conflict are far from predictable. For years, the conflict has followed a grim and repetitive pattern. Rocket attacks, retaliatory airstrikes and a cycle of violence that seemed unending. However, the audacity of Saturday’s assault shook Israel to its core.

This was not merely another flare-up but a well-orchestrated military operation that blindsided Israel. Hamas, the Palestinian group controlling Gaza which has been declared a terrorist organisation by many countries, gave in the recent past an impression of being focused on economic stability. Israel was led to believe that Hamas was war-weary.

So much so that it even provided economic incentives to Gazan workers. This strategic misdirection allowed Hamas to prepare for a massive operation while maintaining an image of reluctance to engage in another confrontation. This deception is reminiscent of the surprise attacks in 1973 when Egypt and Syria caught Israel off guard. In many ways, it was Israel’s “9/11,” a reference made by Major Nir Dinar, spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Forces. What makes this assault noteworthy is that Hamas did not merely rely on conventional weaponry.

They employed a range of tactics, from rocket barrages to hang glider infiltrations, bulldozers, and motorbikes. Their audacity extended to abducting hostages from within Israeli territory. The Israeli intelligence failure reflects a complacency that had crept in as a result of a relatively quiet period and an erroneous belief that Hamas had shifted its focus away from confrontation.

This lapse allowed Hamas to exploit vulnerabilities, resulting in a catastrophic breach. The question now is what lessons can be drawn from this incident? First, it underscores Israel’s need for vigilance in intelligence gathering, regardless of apparent lulls in hostilities.

The region’s history has shown that periods of calm can quickly transform into crises. Secondly, it emphasises the importance of adapting to evolving tactics. Hamas has demonstrated that it is a resilient and adaptable adversary, willing to employ unconventional methods to achieve its goals. This adaptability requires a corresponding flexibility in counter-terrorism strategies.

Lastly, the incident challenges regional and international stakeholders to re-evaluate their approach to the Israel- Palestine conflict. Efforts to promote peace and stability in the region should not be derailed by such attacks. Instead, they should be redoubled, with a focus on addressing the root causes of the conflict and fostering dialogue between the parties involved. But in the maelstrom of reactions to the unprecedented attacks, certain facts must not be overlooked.

First, Hamas’ military capabilities can no longer be overlooked. Second, the killings and abductions of civilians speak of brutality that has no place in military engagements. And finally, Israel must not seek only military solutions; in conjunction with its allies it must engage all those arraigned against it both militarily and diplomatically.