Vigil at home

With Operation Sindoor in motion and India firmly engaged in a counter-offensive against Pakistani provocations, the Centre’s directives on civil defence no longer appear procedural ~ they are a strategic necessity. This is not peacetime posturing. Pakistan’s decision to escalate with cross-border air attacks has changed the character of the conflict, pulling civilian life into a sharper state of vulnerability. In this environment, the Centre’s call to bolster civil defence in key cities is not just appropriate ~ it is overdue. For decades, civil defence has remained a shadowy chapter in India’s national security playbook ~ discussed in files, activated during natural disasters, but rarely given teeth. That changes now.

The prospect of aerial threats, cyber interference, or critical infrastructure disruption is no longer hypothetical. The military may hold the lines at the border, but cities are no longer insulated from the ripple effects of war. The home front must, quite literally, be defended. The sudden wail of sirens, searchlights testing the skies, and quiet metro stations remind us that wars today can reach into our homes, not just headlines. The advisories to urban administrations across northern and western India are precise: readiness drills, coordination protocols, blackout rehearsals, public information systems ~ all are back in the spotlight.

This is not wartime theatre. It’s an invitation to citizens to become stakeholders in national resilience. Civil defence must no longer be viewed as a relic of World War-era thinking but a crucial layer of modern conflict response. The temporary suspension of the IPL, while jarring, signals this shift in national mood. At any other time, such a decision would spark controversy. Today, it feels appropriate. Entertainment, no matter how lucrative or morale-boosting, cannot supersede the reality of an active conflict. The pause is not symbolic alone ~ it acknowledges that India’s focus must be unified, not fragmented by distraction. It also acknowledges a growing risk calculus. Large public gatherings, high-visibility events, and digital congestion are potential vulnerabilities in the age of hybrid warfare. It is equally important to recognise the Centre’s clarity in not sowing panic.

The language of the civil defence orders is firm but calm, specific but not alarmist. That tone matters. In democratic societies, managing perception during wartime is as crucial as managing logistics. India is at war, but not all of it will be fought on battlefields. Urban citizens, often cushioned from the direct costs of national security, now have a role to play ~ however minor it may seem. Whether it’s cooperating with blackout orders, participating in drills, or simply staying informed, this is not a time for detachment. The Centre has rightly taken steps to prepare the civil sphere. What matters now is how responsibly the public, municipalities, and media respond. In this war, the front lines are not only drawn in the sands of the western frontier, but etched into the very fabric of urban life.