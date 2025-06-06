Use AI to transform Odisha’s pharmacies

In the rapidly evolving world of healthcare, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as a transformative force. Its integration into pharmacy and medical education is not just a possibility – it is an ongoing revolution. Across India and particularly in Odisha, a state known for its growing healthcare infrastructure and pharmaceutical hubs, AI is poised to play a crucial role in reshaping how medicines are developed, dispensed, and taught. Today, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, medical colleges, and pharmacists are aligning closely with AI technologies, creating a robust ecosystem of collaboration. This partnership is no longer futuristic – it’s today’s reality.

And if nurtured properly, Odisha could become a model for the rest of the nation. The pharmacy profession, long reliant on human expertise, now finds a powerful ally in AI. From drug discovery and personalized medicine to supply chain management and patient care, AI is helping pharmacists and pharmaceutical companies perform with greater efficiency and accuracy. Traditional drug development takes years and costs billions. AI can reduce this drastically. AI algorithms analyze vast datasets – from patient records to clinical trial results – to predict how compounds will interact with the human body. This accelerates the discovery process. In Odisha, with its strong presence of generic pharmaceutical industries, AI can help in optimizing the development of cost-effective drugs that cater to both domestic and international markets.

AI enables personalized therapy by analyzing genetic, environmental, and lifestyle data. Pharmacists in Odisha can tailor medications based on AI-driven recommendations, minimizing side effects and enhancing efficacy. This is particularly beneficial in treating chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and cancer, which are increasingly prevalent in the region. Many hospitals in Odisha – especially government-run and private teaching hospitals – struggle with overburdened staff and limited infrastructure. AI can streamline inventory management, prescription verification, and dosage accuracy. Chatbots and virtual assistants can support pharmacists and patients, improving consultation services even in rural and tribal areas.

AI is not here to replace pharmacists but to empower them. By automating repetitive tasks like stock checking or drug interaction analysis, pharmacists can focus more on patient care and clinical responsibilities. Many key roles can be enhanced by AI. Medication Therapy Management (MTM): AI systems can flag potential interactions, allergies, or redundant therapies, allowing pharmacists to intervene before problems arise. Patient Education: AI-driven tools can generate easy-to-understand medicine guides in multiple languages, including Odia, improving patient compliance. Remote Consultations: In underserved regions like Kandhamal or Malkangiri, pharmacists can consult patients virtually using AI platforms, bridging accessibility gaps.

Odisha’s medical colleges – such as SCB Medical College, MKCG, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, and newer institutions – must evolve their curriculum to prepare future pharmacists and doctors for an AI-integrated future. Curricula must include: AI and Data Analytics Modules: Introduce practical courses on AI tools relevant to pharmacy and medicine. Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS): Train students to use AI systems in diagnostics and prescription analysis. Interdisciplinary Learning: Encourage collaboration between pharmacy, computer science, and data science departments. AI-powered simulation labs can allow pharmacy students to practice patient scenarios, improving their readiness for real-world situations. Hospitals and pharmaceutical companies are the biggest drivers for AI adoption in healthcare. In Odisha, companies like Imgenex, Medley Pharmaceuticals, and Bharat Biotech’s local expansion plans offer a fertile ground for AI innovation.

In addition, hospitals can create anonymous patient databases for AI model training. Hospital-linked innovation hubs can support AI-healthcare startups with funding and mentorship. The pharma industry can practice smart manufacturing using AI to monitor production quality in realtime, ensuring regulatory compliance. It can also aim for Supply Chain Optimization using machine learning to forecast demand, and reduce medicine shortages in remote districts. Just as millets – once considered humble crops – are now being hailed as “smart foods” due to their nutritional and climate-resilient properties, Odisha’s healthcare ecosystem may appear modest but holds enormous potential because of its resilience as despite limitations, pharmacists in rural Odisha work under difficult conditions and adapt quickly.

As millets support local economies, strengthening pharmacy with AI can generate employment, retain talent, and improve public health. Finally, a successful AI model developed in Odisha can be replicated across India. While the benefits are clear, AI adoption in Odisha’s pharmacy sector faces challenges: Digital Infrastructure Gaps: Rural and tribal areas still lack high-speed internet, electricity, and basic digital literacy. Data Privacy Concerns: Patient data needs to be protected under robust cybersecurity policies. Skill Shortages: There is a lack of trained professionals who understand both pharmacy and AI. The solutions to these problems lie in Public-Private Partnerships and collaboration between the Odisha Government, AI startups, pharma companies, and educational institutions can create a supportive AI ecosystem. Offering tax benefits or grants for AI-driven pharmacy initiatives can attract innovation.

Finally, the government can conduct workshops and webinars to educate pharmacists about AI applications. The bond between AI, pharmacy, pharmacists, medical institutions, and hospitals is not just a convenience – it is a necessity for a healthier future. In Odisha, where challenges often coexist with opportunity, this friendship can bring transformational change. By focusing on localized solutions, skilling the workforce, and fostering innovation, AI can become not just a tool but a trusted friend in the mission to make healthcare accessible, affordable, and accurate. Just like millets, which are making a quiet but powerful comeback, AI in pharmacy may soon become the backbone of Odisha’s health revolution – nourishing its people with smart, sustainable, and safe healthcare.

(The writer is a M.Pharm student at UDPS, Utkal University.)