Trade Standoff

The US-India trade dialogue has once again run aground, this time on a thicket of competing priorities and political compulsions. With US President Donald Trump’s July 9 deadline for imposing reciprocal tariffs fast approaching, the absence of an interim agreement speaks to a larger malaise in the bilateral trade dynamic ~ the dissonance between Washington’s commercial assertiveness and New Delhi’s cautious pragmatism.

At the heart of the dispute lies agriculture ~ politically sensitive in India and symbolically potent in the United States. For India, farm tariffs are not just about economics; they are a shield for rural livelihoods and food sovereignty. To expect steep cuts in duties on items like corn, soy and ethanol ~ all heavily subsidised in the US ~ is to ignore the political calculus of a nation where nearly half the workforce is still linked to agriculture. Then there is the perennial tension between market access and regulatory autonomy. The American push for greater entry into India’s markets for dairy, alcoholic beverages, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices sits uneasily with India’s developmental priorities and its fear of overwhelming small and medium enterprises. Indian negotiators are understandably wary of opening doors too wide, too fast. This is not to say India has been unyielding.

Advertisement

New Delhi has signalled flexibility, offering tariff reductions on selected products, expanding energy and defence purchases, and streamlining regulations for US firms. But the perception in Indian policy circles is that Washington has responded with more pre – ssure than reciprocity ~ especially under the Trump administration’s erratic tariff regime. Despite perceived strategic warmth, the trade relationship remains transactional. The absence of trust and predictability in American trade behaviour has led Indian negotiators to prepare for contingencies, not concessions. Compounding ma tters are recent political irritants.

Advertisement

Mr Trump’s perceived tilt toward Pakistan during a regional flare-up and the rebuff he received from New Delhi on his claim of having brokered a ceasefire left a lingering sense of strategic ambivalence in New Delhi. For a country seeking reliable partnerships in an increasingly multipolar world, such moments of doubt cast long shadows ~ even over trade. Still, there are bright spots. Indian exports to the US have surged, driven by pharmaceuticals, engineering goods and garments, bolstered by cost advantages over Vietnam and China. Services trade ~ particularly in IT and financial sectors ~ continues to thrive.

And with $68 billion in cumulative US FDI, American business interests remain deeply invested in India’s growth. What’s lacking, then, is not mutual benefit but mutual understanding. A more durable framework will require Washington to temper its maximalist demands and India to be more agile in reform. Trade deals do not work when one side sees the other as merely a market to penetrate or a partner to placate. The July 9 deadline may pass without fireworks, but unless the underlying asymmetries are addressed, so will yet another opportunity for a balanced and resilient economic relationship.