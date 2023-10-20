Taliban and BRI

The recent announcement that the Taliban will participate in China’s Belt and Road Initiative has stirred both curiosity and concern among global observers. It is a testament to China’s self-obsessed approach to international relations, reflecting a pattern of engagement that prioritises economic and strategic interests over issues such as human rights and dignity. This development has implications in global politics and the evolving dynamics of power in a post-American Afghanistan.

China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), President Xi Jinping’s ambitious plan to recreate the ancient Silk Route, is a global infrastructure and energy project that promises substantial economic benefits. Its success depends on fostering partnerships and securing access to key regions, making Afghanistan’s participation attractive due to its wealth of untapped mineral resources, including copper, gold, and lithium.

China’s ongoing discussions with the Taliban regarding a large copper mine in eastern Afghanistan exemplify its strategic interests. By securing access to these resources, China plans to bolster its position in the global supply chain and reduce its dependence on external sources, a move that is both economically and strategically advantageous. Moreover, the proposal to build a road through the Wakhan corridor to provide direct access to China underscores the potential for regional connectivity and trade.

This corridor, nestled in northern Afghanistan, serves as a gateway for China’s vision of the BRI extending to Afghanistan. More than regional cooperation that enhances trade but it also solidifies China’s geopolitical influence in Central Asia. China’s engagement with the Taliban is also an exercise in realpolitik. While other nations grapple with recognising the Taliban regime, China has acted swiftly. It appointed an ambassador to Kabul before any other country did, indicating its recognition of the reality on the ground rather than the political ideology of the ruling group.

This pragmatic approach allows China to establish diplomatic channels and exert influence in shaping Afghanistan’s future. In a world where economic and strategic interests often override traditional alliances, China’s approach sets an interesting precedent. It raises questions about the priorities of global superpowers in Afghanistan. The USA’s withdrawal from the country has left a void and China is positioning itself to fill it. Western countries are hesitant due to concerns about human rights and gender equality.

China has chosen economic engagement as its primary tool. This engagement comes at a time when the West is grappling with its response to the Taliban regime. Afghanistan’s restrictions on women’s access to public life and the challenges faced by female NGO staff have created roadblocks to recognition by Western countries. China’s willingness to overlook these issues demonstrates the potential shift in global politics, where pragmatism could outshine moral concerns.

China’s approach also hints at a potential recalibration of global power dynamics. China, with its BRI and engagement with the Taliban, is positioning itself in Afghanistan as a pragmatic alternative to the US, prioritising economic growth and strategic partnerships.