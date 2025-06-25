Strategic Retreat

The current shift away from such a holistic strategy, with the closure of development agencies and reduction of direct military presence, leaves a vacuum un likely to be filled by local governments already stretched thin by internal challenges. General Michael Langley, the senior US military commander for Africa, underscores the threat posed by militant groups seeking coastal access to fund their operations via smuggling, trafficking, and illicit trade. Yet, even as these risks escalate, Washington’s pivot suggests that African nations must now defend not only their own sovereignty but also global interests ~ with limited outside support. This expectation ignores the fact that many African armies remain under-resourced and ill-equipped to absorb such a heavy burden, let alone confront adversaries increasingly skilled in exploiting state weakness.

For the Trump administration, focused sharply on domestic security and fiscal restraint, Africa may seem peripheral. Yet instability breeds global consequences. The collapse of governance in one region can ripple outward, affecting maritime trade routes, migration patterns, and transnational terrorism threats. A purely transactional approach that prioritises costcutting over comprehensive engagement risks greater expense down the line ~ in dollars, influence, and security. In its quest for efficiency, the US risks discarding a hard-earned shield against future threats. Africa’s battles are no longer just Africa’s; they are quietly becoming the world’s. The price of neglect may yet outweigh the savings of disengagement.

The United States justifies this realignment by arguing for African self-reliance. But self-reliance requires time, capacity building, and sustained investment ~ elements that are being stripped away alongside military and developmental disengagement. Worse, the withdrawal of US development agencies removes critical programmes that addressed the very conditions which fuel radicalisation: food insecurity, unemployment, and environmental degradation. Without these stabilising measures, military efforts alone are unlikely to halt the cycle of violence and recruitment. This retreat also opens space for geopolitical competitors. China’s state-driven infrastructure investment and Russia’s opportunistic military support are expanding in influence as the US shrinks its African footprint. Both rivals are likely to capitalise on the gaps left by Washington ~ not necessarily for African benefit, but to secure their own str a tegic footholds.