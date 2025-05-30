Stealth Imperative

India’s approval of its indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter jet programme is not just a defence development; it is a political and strategic declaration of intent. At a time when the subcontinent has emerged from a brief but sharp military conflict between India and Pakistan ~ marked by high-intensity drone warfare and the deployment of long-range strike capabilities ~ Delhi’s decision to fast-track next-generation air power is timely, necessary, and overdue.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has long operated under the burden of an ageing fleet. Despite incremental progress, the force has struggled to maintain sanctioned squadron strength. In contrast, regional adversaries have shown no such inertia. China’s aggressive expansion of air and missile capabilities and Pakistan’s swift induction of Chinese-origin J10 fighters have upended whatever parity may have once existed. India, the only one of the three powers with a track record of aircraft R&D and a substantial aerospace base, must now finally act like it. What makes this stealth fighter programme different is the decision to invite private players to compete or collaborate in the prototype phase itself. For decades, India’s aerospace manufactu – ring has been dominated by public sector monopolies, leading to chronic delays, quality issues, and a lack of urgency.

Advertisement

This new approach, if followed through with sincerity, could bring about a systemic shift in India’s defence industrial base ~ encouraging innovation, speed, and accountability. Involving the private sector is not just a policy choice; it is a strategic imperative. The next decade will be defined not just by how nations fight wars, but by how they deter them. Air dominance is the first and most visible layer of credible deterrence. Moreover, the timing of this announcement ~ weeks after a serious military exchange ~ sends a clear signal to both domestic and foreign audiences. The ceasefire may have paused hostilities, but it did not resolve the underlying arms competition. If anything, the conflict demonstrated the increasing role of autonomous systems, precision strikes, and air superiority. India has now acknowledged that fifth-generation platforms are not luxuries ~ they are necessities.

Advertisement

However, a word of caution is warranted. Stealth aircraft are among the most complex and expensive military technologies to develop. They demand advanced systems integration, stealth coatings, cutting-edge avionics, and global supply chains. India must resist the temptation to treat this as a prestige project. Instead, the focus should be on building a functional and survivable warplane that can enter service in realistic timelines. That means pruning bureaucratic overreach, securing reliable engine and sensor partnerships, and learning from past failures. This moment offers a rare alignment of military urgency, industrial capability, and political will. If managed well, India could not only restore aerial balance in the region but also emerge as a credible aerospace power with export potential. The future of India’s air dominance will depend on what it chooses to build today ~ and how fast it builds it.