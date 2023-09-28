Southern plans

The southern states have become a battleground where alliances are forged and dissolved. Two significant events, one of which has just unfolded, shed light on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) southern strategy ~ its alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka and the loss of its long-timeally, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), in Tamil Nadu.

These developments carry profound implications for the BJP’s national ambitions as it gears up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The party’s southern journey took a surprising turn with its alliance with former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka. This move came in the after-math of the BJP’s disappointing performance in the state’s assembly elections, where it faced a resounding defeat. The alliance seemingly aims to bolster the BJP’s position in Karnataka, a key southern state, as it tries to recover from an electoral setback and intraparty dissensions. Close on the heels of its alliance with Mr. Deve Gowda comes a big blow to the BJP ~ losing a trusted ally in Tamil Nadu. The rupture between the AIADMK and the BJP was triggered by the controversial statements of Mr K Annamalai, the fiery state BJP president. His comments, deemed derogatory by the AIADMK, targeted Dravidian icon CN Annadurai and former Chief Minister Jayalalitha. This marked a departure from the past when the BJP had enjoyed a degree of parity with the AIADMK, largely attributed to the late Jayalalitha’s leadership and charisma. However, after her demise, the equations shifted and the BJP’s central leadership asserted itself more prominently, creating friction.

The impact of these developments on the BJP’s national ambitions is multifaceted. BJP’s approach in southern states reveals both its determination to expand its footprint and its adaptability to local dynamics. In Karnataka, the alliance with Mr. Deve Gowda’s JD(S) represents a strategic manoeuvre to regain lost ground. This alliance might not just secure the BJP’s presence in the state but also signal its willingness to adapt to regional intricacies, a trait crucial for national success. Conversely, while the loss of the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu poses a challenge, BJP’s central leadership has decided to stand by Mr. Annamalai who has emerged as a prominent regional leader. This suggests a commitment to grooming leaders from the ground up in a state that has traditionally been dominated by Dravidian parties.

Advertisement

However, the loss of a trusted ally in Tamil Nadu and the challenges of regional politics underscore the complexity of the southern strategy. Looking ahead to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, these developments paint a nuanced picture. The BJP’s quest for a larger footprint in southern states is indicative of its broader strategy to secure a stronger presence in the Lok Sabha. The southern states together have a substantial number of parliamentary seats, making them crucial battlegrounds in national elections. The alliance with JD(S) and the determination to groom leaders like Mr. Annamalai signals the BJP’s intent.