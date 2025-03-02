Security Failure

The release of Israel’s official military report on the failures of 7 October 2023 marks a critical moment in the country’s reckoning with one of its darkest days. The findings confirm what many had suspected: a systemic failure in intelligence, preparedness, and response that allowed Hamas’s devastating attack to unfold with little resistance. While the military’s admission of responsibility is a necessary step, the absence of political accountability raises serious concerns about whether the deeper structural issues that led to this failure will truly be addressed. At its core, the report acknowledges that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) fundamentally misjudged Hamas’s intentions and capabilities. Intelligence warnings from as early as 2018, which indicated that Hamas was developing an ambitious offensive strategy, were dismissed as unrealistic.

Even in the months leading up to the attack, when analysts within the intelligence community began re assessing the threat, their concerns did not reach top decision-makers. This failure to challenge existing assumptions reflects an institutional complacency that left Israel vulnerable to an unprecedented assault. Beyond intelligence failures, the IDF’s operational response on October 7 was chaotic. The Gaza Division, tasked with defending Israel’s southern border, was overwhelmed within hours, rendering it ineffective. The Air Force, though quick to act, struggled to differentiate between civilians, soldiers, and attackers. The fact that wounded soldiers were prioritised for evacuation over civilians further underscores the lack of a coherent crisis management strategy. The outgoing IDF chief’s acceptance of responsibility is commendable, but it does not absolve Israel’s political leadership of its failures. Security strategy is not solely the military’s domain ~ it is shaped by the broader policies and priorities set by the government. The report highlights that Israel’s security establishment viewed Gaza as a secondary threat, focusing instead on Iran and Hezbollah.

This approach allowed Hamas to operate under a flawed “conflict management” doc trine, where its rule was tolerated without a serious effort to develop an alternative. Despite this damning assessment, Israel’s top political leaders have yet to acknowledge any responsibility. Calls for an independent state inquiry into the events leading up to October 7 have been dismissed, with the argument that such an investigation should wait until after the war. However, delaying accountability risks perpetuating the same strategic blind spots that led to the attack in the first place. This reluctance to investigate now suggests a deeper political calculation ~ one that prioritises short-term stability over longterm security.

Genuine accountability would require uncomfortable admissions and potential political fallout, something Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seems keen to avoid. History has shown that national security failures, when left unexamined at the highest levels, tend to repeat themselves. While the military is undertaking refor – ms, genuine change requires a broader reassessment of Israel’s long-term security strategy and a willingness to confront hard truths about past miscalculations. Without political accountability, the lessons of October 7 may remain unheeded, leaving the door open for future tragedies.