Right Turn

In a nation long teetering between liberal aspirations and nationalist instincts, the latest presidential election in Poland has underscored just how finely balanced its political future remains. With right-wing historian Karol Nawrocki clinching the presidency by a 50.9 per cent to 49.1 per cent margin over liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, Poland has once again delivered a verdict that is as politically charged as it is symbolically potent. Mr Nawrocki’s rise is not merely a personal triumph; it is a lifeline for the national-conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, which lost parliamentary power 18 months ago. Though the Polish presidency is largely ceremonial, it holds a crucial power — the veto — which Mr Nawrocki is expected to wield to frustrate the pro-European Union agenda of Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

For PiS, Mr Nawrocki’s victory is a signal that their base is far from eroded and that the 2027 parliamentary elections could well tilt back in their favour. The race itself mirrored Poland’s deep ideological divides. On one side stood Mr Trzaskowski, urbane and liberal, representing a vision of Poland firmly integrated into the European mainstream, working closely with France and Germany. On the other was Mr Nawrocki, a staunch traditionalist favouring Catholic values, national sovereignty, and a vision of Poland less beholden to Brussels. Though both candidates support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, Mr Nawrocki’s resistance to Ukrainian accession to Nato or the EU marks a significant divergence with the West’s strategic consensus. Mr Nawrocki’s campaign also tapped into the populist narrative that continues to resonate across parts of Europe and the United States.

From emphasising physical toughness to posting photos with US President Donald Trump, he positioned himself as a cultural warrior ready to defend “ordinary Poles” from what he sees as liberal overreach. The contrast with Mr Trzaskowski’s cosmopolitanism was stark — and, ultimately, decisive in a race decided by a narrow difference of 1.8 percentage points. Yet, Mr Nawrocki’s mandate comes with shadows. Controversy over his real estate dealings, particularly the purchase of a pensioner’s apartment under questionable circumstances, cast doubt on the ethical consistency of his populist persona. That the scandal did not significantly dent his support suggests either fatigue with liberal moralising or a hardened scepticism toward elite narratives.

The immediate political future in Poland will be marked by gridlock. Prime Minister Tusk, now facing a president likely to block his flagship reforms, has announced a vote of confidence — a calculated move to shore up legitimacy but one that will not resolve the fundamental impasse. Poland may continue to drift in a state of democratic tension, where power is shared but rarely cooperative. This election is more than a national contest — it is a mirror to the ideological fault lines shaping much of the Western world. Poland’s pendulum has swung right once again, but it hangs now in a zone of deep political uncertainty.