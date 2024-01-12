Renamed yatra

In a strategic move, the Congress party has not just renamed Rahul Gandhi’s upcoming Bharat Nyay Yatra but has rebranded it with a renewed focus ~ the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The shift in nomenclature signifies more than a mere change of name; it represents a deliberate effort to align the march with the broader goal of uniting the nation through justice. The decision to rename the yatra was announced following a meeting in New Delhi, where discussions about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections were held.

The party’s general secretary media in-charge, Jairam Ramesh, highlighted the transformative impact of Mr Gandhi’s previous Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, characterising it as a milestone in both the party’s and India’s history. The emphasis on issues like economy, political justice, and authoritarianism across 12 states during the earlier yatra set the stage for the rebranding, reinforcing the message of justice embedded in the Preamble to the Constitution, the Congress says. This yatra, spanning 6,713 kilometres across 110 districts from Imphal to Mumbai over 66 days, is not just a political journey but a quest for justice ~ economic, social, and political, according to the party. The decision to conduct the majority of the yatra by bus, with occasional walks by Mr Gandhi to engage with people and civil society organisations, reflects a practical approach to reach a wider audience.

Crucially, the invitation extended to members of the INDIA alliance, along with other parties and civil society organisations, adds a fresh dimension to this political odyssey. In a political landscape often marred by division, the move underscores an inclusive approach, signalling that the goals of the march should be a collective endeavour transcending party lines. At the same time, it is a subtle effort to claim pole position in the alliance, when some members have raised questions about the Congress’ relevance. As discussions about seat-sharing within the INDIA alliance unfold, the Congress’ invitation serves as a diplomatic gesture. It not only aims to dispel speculation about the alliance losing momentum but also underscores the importance of solidarity in the face of electoral challenges. The decision to conduct this yatra mostly by bus might be pragmatic, considering the geographical expanse it covers and the time available.

The Congress has clearly stepped away from the historical symbolism of a padayatra for more practical considerations, even though a walk allows a greater personal connection than a drive. The Congress clearly believes the focus on justice aligns with the core principles of the Indian constitution, emphasising equality, liberty, justice, and fraternity. In essence, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra seeks to transcend its political significance and become a journey of national importance, symbolising a commitment to justice and unity. But, of course, it is in the ultimate analysis, a political ploy and will be seen as many as another desperate roll of the dice in the face of adversity by a party playing on the back foot.