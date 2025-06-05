Remittance Blow

The United States has long attracted the world’s brightest minds, with Indian immigrants forming a significant part of that inflow. Highly skilled, entrepreneurial, and deeply embedded in American economic life, the Indian diaspora has not only enriched the US economy but also maintained close financial ties with families back home. Against this backdrop, the Trump administration’s proposed remittance tax — a 3.5 per cent levy on money sent abroad by foreign nationals — is not only economically short-sighted but diplomatically provocative.

Remittances from the US to India reached $32 billion in 2023-24, according to the Reserve Bank of India. These funds support millions of Indian households, fuel local economies, and boost India’s foreign exchange reserves. Taxing them at the point of exit penalises personal income that has already been taxed within the United States. It creates a double burden — one that disproportionately affects Indian immigrants, who already contribute a significantly higher share of US tax revenues relative to their population size. The rationale for the tax — retaining capital within US borders — ignores the realities of a globalised workforce.

These are not business profits being offshored, but family remittances often meant for education, healthcare, or elder care. From an economic standpoint, such a levy is not only regressive but also unprecedented. Most developed economies, including the UK, Canada, and Australia, do not tax remittances. International institutions like the World Bank actively encourage their free flow to support economic development and reduce inequality. Such a tax sends the wrong message to immigrants, suggesting their contributions are less valued — not just economically, but socially — in a country they have helped build and sustain. Moreover, the move risks alienating one of the most productive immigrant communities in the US. Indian-origin professionals lead some of America’s most valuable companies, run a significant chunk of its hotel industry, and have founded over 70 unicorn start-ups. These contributions are not incidental — they are core to the US’s innovation economy. Policies that discourage or penalise this group may ultimately drive talent toward countries with more welcoming immigration and tax regimes. India, for its part, may be compelled to respond.

Under the principle of reciprocity — a norm in global trade and diplomacy — countermeasures could include taxing repatriated profits of US companies operating in India or introducing levies on foreign institutional investors. Such steps would be unfortunate but understandable, especially if Indian households and the broader economy begin to suffer losses from reduced remittance flows. In today’s interconnected world, fiscal nationalism has its limits. Rather than taxing hardearned personal remittances, governments should focus on fostering fair, growth-oriented policies that respect global mobility and talent. The US stands to gain far more by deepening its ties with the Indian diaspora than by undermining it with protectionist policies. The proposed remittance tax risks more than it could ever hope to gain — economically, morally, and strategically.