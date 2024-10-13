Reflective conversations that cut through the noise

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat completed a remarkable ten years earlier this month, it stands as one of the greatest communication experiments in the world. Launched on 3 October 2014, coinciding with the auspicious festival of Vijayadashami, Mann Ki Baat has transformed from a simple radio show into a platform of immense influence, shaping narratives, inspiring millions, and bridging the gap between the Prime Minister and the citizens of India.

As it celebrates its 10th anniversary with 114 episodes aired, Mann Ki Baat continues to be a compelling example of how communication can evolve into a tool of informal education and nation-building. In the age of digital noise and fast-paced media, where short bursts of content are consumed and forgotten quickly, Mann Ki Baat has gone against the grain by embracing the traditional medium of radio. Marshall McLuhan’s famous phrase, “The medium is the message,” resonates deeply with the success of Mann Ki Baat.

According to McLuhan, the medium through which a message is conveyed is just as important as the message itself. The simplicity and intimacy of radio have allowed Mann Ki Baat to create a direct line of communication with the public that transcends the distractions of the digital world. The medium of radio, by its very nature, invites focus and reflection, allowing Modi’s words to resonate on a personal level with each listener.

It’s a reminder that despite the advances in technology certain mediums hold unique power to connect emotionally and intellectually with an audience. This uniqueness is further highlighted by the programme’s adherence to informal education. In many ways, Mann Ki Baat has evolved into a tool for societal learning. The programme has educated citizens on key national issues without resorting to rigid, formal instruction. By discussing topics such as cleanliness, environmental conservation, drug abuse, and water conservation, Modi has imparted civic lessons that resonate with everyday lives.

This method of teaching closely aligns with Bharata Muni’s ancient Indian theory of communication, known as Saadharanikaran, which emphasizes the common understanding between the communicator and the audience. The essence of Saadharanikaran lies in the communicator’s ability to make the message relatable and comprehensible, which has been a defining feature of Mann Ki Baat from its inception. Modi’s discussions are always framed in a manner that feels intimate, familiar, and relevant to the listener, fostering a deep connection between the speaker and the audience. Saadharanikaran theory explains how this connection between the sender (Modi) and the receiver (the Indian public) is strengthened through shared cultural experiences, language, and context. When Modi narrates the stories of ordinary citizens who have contributed to society in extraordinary ways, he not only highlights their achievements but also invokes a sense of shared national identity.

These stories of grassroots change-makers become relatable to the wider public, enabling them to connect emotionally with the values of hard work, patriotism, and selflessness that the programme promotes. In this way,Mann Ki Baat serves as a mirror of Indian society, reflecting its values, challenges, and achievements. What also sets Mann Ki Baat apart is its focus on the stories of unsung heroes individuals whose selfless contributions to society might have otherwise gone unnoticed. Modi has often used the platform to introduce these ordinary yet extraordinary people to the nation.

Whether it’s a soldier who has sacrificed his life for the country, a social worker transforming a community, or an environmentalist working in the remotest regions of India, Mann Ki Baat celebrates the spirit of service. Mao Zedong’s concept of the “Mass Line” communication theory comes to mind here. Mao believed that the revolutionary leader must engage in constant dialogue with the masses, learning from them while simultaneously guiding them. Mann Ki Baat mirrors this idea of mass communication, where Modi listens to the stories and experiences of everyday citizens and then communicates those stories back to the nation in a way that empowers and inspires. Modi’s approach to Mann Ki Baat also reflects Mao’s principle of listening to the people and understanding their concerns, before providing leadership and direction.

In every episode, the Prime Minister shares letters and messages from listeners, indicating a two-way dialogue that enriches both sides. This reciprocal communication reinforces the idea that Mann Ki Baat is not merely a top-down discourse, but a collaborative process where the public’s voice is amplified and celebrated. In this way, the programme has become a mass communication experiment that creates a virtuous cycle of listening, learning, and leading. While Mann Ki Baat has celebrated stories of personal achievement and national pride, it has also contributed significantly to behavioral change across India. One of its most impactful discussions has been on cleanliness, particularly through the Swachh Bharat campaign. Modi’s consistent messaging on the importance of sanitation has played a role in changing public attitudes towards cleanliness and hygiene.

Similarly, during the Covid-19 pandemic, Mann Ki Baat became a crucial platform for disseminating information about the importance of wearing masks, maintaining hygiene, and taking the vaccine. These discussions were not merely about delivering information; they were part of an effort to change the social fabric and bring about sustainable behavioral shifts. Mann Ki Baat’s power lies in its ability to educate informally while engaging citizens on a deeply personal level. Over the last ten years, the programme has become an invaluable tool for spreading awareness about crucial government schemes and inspiring grassroots movements. For instance, the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative, which focuses on improving the status of the girl child, has been a recurring theme in Mann Ki Baat. Through the programme, Modi has emphasized the importance of girls’ education and empowerment, sparking nationwide conversations on gender equality.

The stories shared in Mann Ki Baat are not just anecdotes but are symbolic of larger social and cultural movements. Whether it is a young inventor from a remote village or an environmentalist working to plant trees in drought-prone areas, these individuals become symbols of collective national aspiration. They represent a vision of India where change starts at the grassroots, and where individuals, through their everyday actions, contribute to the country’s progress. By sharing these stories, Modi has crafted a narrative of optimism, emphasizing that every citizen has the power to contribute to nation-building. In an era where political communication is often filtered through the lens of digital media, Mann Ki Baat has maintained its distinct identity as a direct, unmediated form of dialogue between the Prime Minister and the people. While Modi’s digital presence on platforms such as YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook is significant, Mann Ki Baat remains a space for unhurried, reflective conversations that cut through the noise. Its success lies in its simplicity and sincerity, making it a model for how leaders can engage with their citizens in meaningful ways.

(The writer is Associate Professor, Centre for South Asian Studies, Pondicherry Central University.)