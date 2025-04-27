The recent massacre in Pahalgam has once again laid bare the brutal persistence of jihadist violence in Kashmir. It is not the first time civilians have been targeted in cold blood, and it may not be the last. What makes this attack alarming is its strategic timing, symbolism and use of communal markers ~ it signals not just a resurgence of terror, but a calculated erosion of India’s red lines.

Since the 2016 surgical strikes and the 2019 Balakot air raid, India had projected a deterrent posture: any major act of terror would invite swift and punishing retaliation. For a time, it seemed to work. Violence dipped, infiltration slowed, and the abrogation of Article 370 added a new layer of administrative control. But Pakistan’s terror proxies have learned to pause, not retreat. With their jihadist infrastructure intact, they return to the battlefield when it suits their handlers in Rawalpindi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi now faces five difficult choices ~ none of them risk-free, and all with limited prospects of permanent success. Precision airstrikes, though symbolically potent, risk retaliation and escalation. Ground incursions across the Line of Control, as in 2016, lack lasting impact. Covert killings of terror leaders serve justice, but rarely alter the deeper mechanics of recruitment and ideology. A larger military campaign may bring Pakistan’s army temporary disgrace, but the long shadow of nuclear escalation looms. And yet, doing nothing ~ apart from diplomatic gestures ~ would embolden the perpetrators and undermine the very red lines India once declared. Yet military options, however tempting, must not become substitutes for strategic thinking.

Knee-jerk retaliation may satisfy public sentiment but rarely alters the ground reality. India’s response must be driven by long-term national interest, not the optics of momentary toughness. To assume Pakistan seeks “victory” in Kashmir is a misreading of its strategic calculus. Islamabad knows it cannot win. The objective of its army is not to conquer territory, but to bleed India ~ slowly, painfully, and perpetually. Its military-jihadi complex is less concerned with political solutions and more with inflicting symbolic, psychological wounds. For them, martyrdom is victory, and chaos is currency. So what, then, is the path forward? India must think beyond episodic punishment. This is a war of narratives and attrition.

The response must be holistic: sharpening intelligence operations, diplomatically isolating Pakistan further, cutting off financial flows to jihadist groups, and, crucially, continuing to integrate Kashmir’s civilian population into the national mainstream with dignity and opportunity. Revenge may feel urgent, but strategy must remain paramount. Restoring red lines will take more than bombs or bullets ~ it will require patient, layered statecraft backed by firm resolve. In Kashmir, restraint is not weakness, and aggression is not always strength. India must choose a course that preserves lives, upholds justice, and dismantles the machinery of terror that has haunted the Valley for decades. Kashmir is no longer a territorial dispute. It is a test of India’s democratic endurance.