Radical Reset

Donald Trump’s first week as President-elect has set the tone for what could be one of the most unconventional administrations in modern American history. From assembling a loyal team to signalling a shift in foreign policy, Mr Trump has made clear that his second term will focus on upending traditional governance. But these bold moves raise questions about the sustainability and implications of his ambitious agenda. One of Mr Trump’s defining actions has been his rapid appointment of cabinet members and advisors who are staunchly aligned with his vision.

This loyalty-first approach, while ensuring ideological cohesion, signals a broader intention to radically reform key institutions. Proposals like establishing a “Department of Government Efficiency” and purging so-called “woke” policies from the military reflect his broader aim of cutting costs and streamlining bureaucracy. However, such drastic measures risk alienating moderates, both within his party and the electorate. The question remains: will his government overhaul improve efficiency or exacerbate political polarisation? His control of both chambers of the US Congress creates fertile ground for initiatives such as imposing tariffs, rolling back environmental protections, and enacting stricter immigration policies.

Yet, history shows that a unified government does not always guarantee smooth sailing. Factions within the Republican Party could challenge controversial proposals, especially those seen as extreme or politically risky. The de feat of Mr Trump’s preferred candidate for Senate leadership underscores this potential hurdle. Another critical challenge for Mr Trump will be maintaining public trust amid sweeping changes. The aggressive dismantling of long-standing policies and institutions could spark significant backlash from civil society, watchdog groups, and even within his base if perceived as overreach. Striking a balance between reform and stability will be essential to sustain public confidence in his leadership. Legal challenges from Mr Trump’s first term continue to cast a shadow over his presidency.

While his election victory has altered the dynamics of these cases, with potential delays and dismissals on the horizon, they remain a source of uncertainty. Any perception of political interference in the judicial process could further deepen divisions and complicate his second-term agenda. On the international stage, Mr Trump appears poised to double down on a hardline approach to China. His nominees for key foreign policy positions advocate aggre ssive measures to counter Beijing’s economic and geopolitical ambitions. While such policies resonate with his base and some in Washington, they risk escalating tensions with a superpower whose cooperation is crucial in areas like trade, climate change, and global security.

Balancing assertiveness with diplomacy will be a test of his administration’s ability to navigate complex international. Even before the inauguration, Mr Trump’s presidency is shaping up to be a highstakes experiment in governance. His willingness to break with convention has galvanised supporters but raised concerns among critics about long-term consequences. As he embarks on this journey, the world watches to see whether his vision will reinvigorate American politics or lead to deeper fractures at home and abroad.