President Donald Trump’s latest diplomatic overture in West Asia marks a bold, controversial, and strategically calculated move. By lifting long-standing sanctions on Syria, he has signalled not just a willingness to recalibrate US foreign policy but also a broader realignment of priorities in a region historically shaped by conflict, oil, and ideology. The backdrop of his Riyadh visit ~ draped in ceremonial grandeur and gilded promises of trillion-dollar investments ~ underscores a transactional worldview that places economic influence at the heart of global diplomacy. Lifting sanctions on Syria is a significant departure from over a decade of American policy that sought to isolate and penalise the Assad regime. While the Assads are no longer in power, the memory of their brutal crackdown on dissent and the devastating civil war remains fresh. That said, Syria today stands at the brink of ruin ~ physically, economically, and diplomatically. In this context, Mr Trump’s gesture may be interpreted less as an endorsement of the new government and more as a strategic attempt to invite regional powers, particularly the Gulf states, into Syria’s reconstruction. The optics of Mr Trump’s visit ~ from the lavender carpet to choreographed photo-ops with tech billionaires ~ reflect a diplomacy designed as much for spectacle as for substance.

This decision appears heavily influenced by Saudi Arabia’s changing geopolitical calculus. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has demonstrated a clear ambition to reposition his kingdom not just as an oil giant but as a regional innovation hub, leveraging capital and diplomacy to build influence. The presence of influential corporate leaders, from tech titans to investment moguls, alongside Mr Trump in Riyadh was no coincidence. It reflects a fusion of private sector ambition with statecraft ~ a formula Mr Trump has long championed. But this shift comes with both promise and peril. Economically, the lifting of sanctions could pave the way for billions in foreign aid, infrastructure rebuilding, and humanitarian relief ~ urgently needed by Syria’s war-battered population. Diplomatically, it offers the US a renewed foothold in a region where its influence has been waning, challenged by actors like Russia, Iran, and even China.

However, the moral hazard is undeniable. By seemingly trading accountability for economic opportunity, the US risks sending a message that violations of international norms can be erased with regime change and investment deals. The gesture toward Syria must be accompanied by concrete expectations of political reform, human rights protections, and inclusive governance ~ or it risks propping up another unstable strongman-led state. In essence, Mr Trump’s West Asia strategy is evolving into a high-stakes blend of capitalism and diplomacy. It is pragmatic, even visionary in parts, but its long-term success hinges on whether economic engagement can truly deliver the peace, stability, and justice that sanctions once sought to enforce. Without that, this diplomatic pivot may be remembered more for its glitter than its gains.

