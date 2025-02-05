Poll Economics

As Delhi votes today, the big question is whether the income tax relief announced in the Union Budget will have a meaningful impact on the electoral outcome. The hike in the tax rebate threshold from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 12 lakh has clear political undertones, especially in a city where the middle class dominates ~ 67 per cent of Delhi is middle class against 31 per cent nationally ~ the voter base. But is this enough to alter established political loyalties? The middle class in Delhi is not a monolithic bloc. It ranges from salaried professionals and small business owners to service providers and entrepreneurs, each with distinct economic concerns. In the past decade, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has cultivated its appeal among this group through subsidised utilities, healthcare initiatives, and free public transport for women.

These policies, often dismissed as mere populism by critics, have had tangible benefits for families managing rising costs in an expensive metropolis. At the same time, there has been growing frustration over governance issues such as deteriorating infrastructure, pollution, and urban congestion. These factors have created an opening for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has positioned itself as a more competent administrator while highlighting inefficiencies in AAP’s governance. The tax relief, therefore, serves as a timely intervention for the BJP to attract middle-class voters who feel squeezed by inflation and high living costs. However, voting behaviour is shaped by more than just fiscal incentives. Political preferences in Delhi often align with broader ideological choices rather than immediate economic gains. The city has long been a battleground between two competing leadership styles ~ AAP’s welfare-driven governance and BJP’s nationalistic and gro – wth-oriented narrative.

While tax cuts may generate goodwill, they are unlikely to outweigh deeper political convictions. Moreover, the structure of Delhi’s electorate means that tax relief alone cannot be the deciding factor. A significant segment of the lower middle class and working-class voters remains more influenced by access to essential services than by changes in income tax policy. For them, affordable electricity, healthcare, and education carry greater weight than a fiscal measure that benefits only those earning above a certain threshold. Additionally, Delhi’s elections have historically seen limited floating votes. The electorate tends to split between AAP and BJP, with only marginal shifts in allegiance.

The real wildcard remains the performance of Congress, which has seen its influence wane over the past decade. A change in its vote share could indirectly shape the final outcome by redistributing seats between the two main contenders. Ultimately, while the tax relief announcement may reinforce existing support for BJP among salaried professionals and business owners, it is unlikely to trigger a decisive swing in the election. The battle in Delhi remains centred on governance, leadership, and long-term political allegiances. Voters will have delivered their verdict ~ not just on tax relief, but on which model of governance they trust more.