Picking candidates with tainted pasts

It’s perplexing how politicians with controversial pasts keep winning elections in India and other democratic countries like the United States.

The recent indictment of former U.S. President Donald Trump emphasizes this problem. It is significant as it marks his third indictment this year. The Department of Justice alleges that he sought to undermine democracy by attempting to steal the 2020 election, which he knew he had lost. Unfazed, the ex-President is currently in the running for the 2024 Presidential election. National opinion polls reflect consistent and significant support for another term for Trump.

Despite his facing indictment, many of Trump’s supporters are unwavering in their resolve to back him in the upcoming election. Opinion polls indicate he is leading the race and is expected to face off against Democratic candidate President Joe Biden. Although there have been misconduct accusations, Trump has consistently denied them. He claims that he is being unfairly targeted for political reasons. Trump faces three indictments this year.

They included charges of possessing classified documents in Florida, paying a pornographic actor to keep quiet in Manhattan, and attempting to manipulate Georgia’s election results. Despite being faced with various indictments, Trump’s support among Republican voters has increased, as recent opinion polls show. Many people who support Trump are dedicated to him and are willing to donate generously to his legal defence.

Running for the presidency requires a significant war chest. At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 29, Trump asserted that the indictments were not directed at him but rather at his supporters. He stated, “They’re not indicting me; they’re indicting you.

I just happen to be standing in their way.” Trump’s strategists plan to use his recent indictment to strengthen his defence. He portrays himself as a Washington outsider despite being the President earlier. He projects himself as a leader dedicated to protecting his supporters. The indictment has created a significant divide among voters. Democrats view it as a much-needed form of justice for an assault on American democracy.

The Republicans regard it as proof of partisan interference in the legal system. President Trump would likely use his position to benefit himself personally if he were to be re-elected. A Republican President in the future might pardon Trump if he cannot secure the nomination. If he were defeated, he would face imprisonment. Trump is trying to discredit the prosecutors casting doubt on the timing of the charges. He has expressed doubts about why the charges were not brought up earlier.

He tweeted, “Why did they wait so long? Because they wanted to put it right in the middle of my campaign.” In India, a comparable trend exists. Looking at the situation in India can provide helpful insight into how common these issues are in democratic nations. Unlawful conduct and corruption are not just issues in India. Political parties in India, including the ruling BJP and the main opposition Congress, unapologetically choose candidates with a track record of corruption. They have no qualms about selecting such candidates. What motivates political parties in India to select candidates with criminal charges?

What drives voters to vote for them? Why do voters support politicians with a tarnished reputation, even after their past misdeeds? Although she had a questionable track record, the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, J. Jayalalitha, succeeded in winning multiple elections. Other notable politicians include BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa and the late Chimanbhai Patel. India has a three-tier political system with three million positions.

To run for office, it requires a lot of resources. Influential personalities and clans often control local political parties. They hold complete power over their regions. Unfortunately, it’s not uncommon for political parties to choose candidates with a history of criminal troubles. Some people who have worked for politicians and had questionable pasts have become Members of Parliament and lawmakers.

This nexus is not unique to India. However, a thorough examination of the Indian experience can shed light on the dozens of other democracies where criminality and corruption are deeply entrenched, from Pakistan to the Philippines. It is clear that crime and politics are still closely linked in India.

The country needs to establish a transparent and honest way of financing elections. It will encourage more democracy within political parties and ensure that the state provides fair services and justice. These actions will help India become a more equitable and just society.