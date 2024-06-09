Noise Anarchy

“For God’s sake, hold your tongue, And let me love” ~

The Canonization During the last phase of the recent parliament election, the city of joy experienced tremendous anarchy of noise, particularly vote propaganda from horrible loudspeakers nurtured efficiently by the enthusiastic supporters of candidates. The citizens felt another blow after the declaration of election results in the celebration of victory with firecrackers. The gruesome noise and obnoxious fumes associated with the bursting of crackers has assumed alarming proportions in all major cities of India. Earlier, the Supreme Court had pulled up the Delhi government for its lackadaisical attitude on pollution from firecrackers and said that steps taken by it were limited to issuing directions which was ‘merely paper work’.

The apex court observed that the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has neither taken cognizance nor conducted a study of the possible health hazards faced by children due to exposure to such chemicals. “School students should be encouraged to reduce, if not eliminate, the bursting of fireworks as part of any festivities”, the Court reiterated. All the major cities of India including its capital see extreme noise pollution during festivals. Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal, is a tower of babel and is one of the noisiest cities of the world.

The torture inflicted by unwanted sounds is extremely high, complex in nature, harsh, and an irritant that gradually changes behavioral patterns of the citizen. No one would expect Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Lucknow to be silent cities. But one can reasonably expect a minimum discipline so far as sound pollution is concerned. A survey report indicates that noise in cities stays within the tolerance limit only for two to four hours. The remaining period may be described as organized anarchy of gruesome complex noise, plunging life into extreme misery.

The hearing power of eight persons out of every 1,000 citizens of Kolkata is extremely poor, some of them are almost deaf, and children are the most vulnerable to sound pollution. The victims of sound pollution unfortunately are incapable of communicating with society. It is a well known fact that sound plays a vital role in the communication of ideas and views. The transmission of sound from the environment to our ears reaches through the vibration of molecules. Noise is measured in terms of decibel dB (A) unit. Sound pollution is primarily anthropogenic in character.

Listening to sounds may not necessarily be a horrifying experience. The melodious voice of Julie Andrews stretching out her arms while twirling through vast alpine meadows in “The Sound of Music” is a rare enchanting human experience. But when unwanted sounds from maidan loudspeakers affect our eardrums, they produce stress and strain in the nervous system. Such noise can induce anger, violence, and other harmful emotional behavior and may ultimately lead to mental illness. The terrible sound of crackers or chocolate bombs during Puja festivals is a horrible experience. Noise from music shops on the streets, generators, automobiles, noises from small factories, transportation of materials from iron godowns and other heavy metals and shouting of street hawkers, mingled together produce significant imperceptible psychosomatic effects on people of all ages. Even when a worker uses a simple pneumatic machine in the city, environmental sound pollution occurs.

Heavy industries, factories and particularly all man-made sources are responsible for increasing the level of noise in city areas. The vexation level is subjective in nature. It is surprising that though the complex irritant sounds described here are extremely detrimental to health, Kolkatans have accepted the menace and live with it. According to experts, the hazard of sound pollution produces neurological stress which may lead to hypertension, gastritis, colitis, migraine and can even change the behavioral patterns of a person. Electro-encephalography examination during sleep reveals that sleep will be disturbed if the sound level exceeds 55 decibels.

A change of air pressure against the air drums may cause some momentary discomfort in the middle ear and it is the unequal distribution of pressure which is ultimately responsible for this discomfort. According to WHO guidelines, sound sleep may be experienced at 35 dB (A). Daily exposure to noise level above 75 dB (A) for more than ten hours can impair hearing. The recommended ndustrial/ occupational community (urban) maximum noise level is 55 and 45 dB (A) for day time and night time respectively whereas the indoor domestic limit is 45 & 35 dB (A). Standard for the maximum exposure to noise level as per the Environment Protection Act is 90 dB (A) for an eight hour shift with time limit to be halved for every 3 dB (A) increase. Again, the continuous exposure of industrial workers should not exceed 115 dB (A).

It is gratifying that the University Grants Commission has introduced environmental studies to all under-graduate students irrespective of their streams. The curriculum is broad-based and contains besides other topics sound pollution and its impact on society. But mere introduction of the subject in the curriculum may not be enough to achieve the desired results. A strong and firm people awareness programme is absolutely essential to curb the menace. Like air pollution, the Union Government recognizes sound pollution as an offence and punishable under the Indian Penal Code and other various acts. The State and the Central Pollution Control Boards have also framed laws to mitigate noise pollution. The Hon’ble Supreme Court and Green Bench of the High Court have already taken some commendable actions.

But it is also necessary to revamp the State Pollution Control Board, which is in a dismal state. The State Environment Department should enforce laws more stringently, ensure polluters pay and be more vigilant so far as sound pollution in city areas is concerned. Laws against air horns should be strictly enforced by the administration. The silence zone of hospitals, schools and other educational institutions should not be disturbed. What is most necessary is people’s awareness about the evil effects of sound pollution and their united resistance against it. It must be borne in mind that noise is a sign of regression. It is not the Ohm (Brahma) of the ancient rishis but a dreadful monster. Sound abatement of cities can be achieved meaningfully by providing suitable barriers which act as a screen. It has been seen that trees are the most effective natural sound insulators, possessing profound power of absorbing noise.

The soft leaves of trees, high mass and damping potentials can provide ideal insulators to mitigate sound pollution of city areas. Trees which require less space, develop a dense green wall, and screen the sound must be planted along avenues, main streets or between roadways and buildings. The selection of plant species is also extremely important. The evergreen trees that can accommodate the local climate, are free from disease, and have a spongy leaf anatomy, need to be selected. Plantation of more trees will not only enhance the aesthetic beauty of the city but also minimize air pollution.

(The writer, a former Reader in Chemistry, Presidency College, was associated with UGC and UNICEF)