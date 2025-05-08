Delhi Govt expands oowers to tackle noise pollution, enables citizens to report violations easily

In a decisive move to intensify the fight against noise pollution, the Delhi government on Thursday notified significant amendments to empower a broader range of local authorities and officials to take direct action under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

The amendments, aimed at decentralizing enforcement, will enable quicker response times and stricter action against violators.

The move follows detailed consultations with the Law Department, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), and received approval from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

“This issue has been pending for a long time. With this step, we’ve ensured citizens no longer suffer due to inaction,” said Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who is leading the initiative.

“Delhi deserves peace and order—not just on paper, but on the ground. By empowering local authorities, we are taking action where it matters: right at the source,” Sirsa added. “With real-time enforcement now possible, we are showing our commitment to making Delhi quieter and healthier.”

Previously, enforcement was restricted to a limited set of officers, including deputy commissioners, sub-divisional magistrates, ACPs (Control Room and Traffic), and DPCC officials.

Under the amended rules, assistant commissioners from Municipal Corporations and local bodies have now also been authorized for the first time to take action against noise pollution violators.

The full list of empowered officials now includes all Deputy Commissioners (Revenue), all Sub-Divisional Magistrates (Revenue), Assistant Commissioners of Police (Control Room & Traffic), all Sub-Divisional Police Officers (including Railways & Airports), scientists and engineers from the DPCC, and Assistant Commissioners from Municipal Corporations and Local Bodies.

These officers are now authorized to inspect, issue notices, prosecute violators, and take preventive measures directly under the Noise Pollution Rules.

This expanded authority is expected to especially benefit senior citizens, children, and animals, who are most vulnerable to the harmful effects of noise.

The new framework also aims to eliminate previous ambiguity regarding whom to approach for complaints, which often led to unresolved grievances.

The move aligns with directives from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and follows extensive review meetings involving environment officials, legal advisors, and senior administrative leadership.

The Delhi government’s action marks a crucial step toward building a more peaceful and health-conscious urban environment.