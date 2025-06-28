NATO’s Test

The spending deal itself is a political achievement, especially given the div – ersity of NATO’s economic landscapes. Some countries, like Poland, have embraced higher defence budgets as existential necessity. Others, such as Spain and Belgium, voiced scepticism, worried about the feasibility and fairness of a sweeping 5 per cent goal. A compromise was reached by splitting the target: 3.5 per cent for core de – fence, and 1.5 per cent for broadly defined security infrastructure. While this fudge enables broader participation, it also dilutes the clarity and urgency of the commitment.

Europe has long relied on American leadership ~ and hardware ~ to secure its borders. But as US strategic focus shifts increasingly toward the Indo-Pacific, Europe has little choice but to assume a larger role. The summ – it’s outcome reflects this growing understanding. Yet, capacity-building takes more than signatures and photo ops. Years of underinvestment, fragmented procurement systems, and a lack of operational inter-operability mean the path to credible self-reliance is long and politically fraught. Moreover, the summit exposed competing visions within the alliance. While unity was the theme on stage, trade disputes, individual opt-outs, and awkward body language ~ such as the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visibly isolating himself in the “family photo” ~ hinted at deeper fractures. If these are not addressed, NATO risks becoming more performative than effective.

Still, this week’s meeting matters. It signals that Europe, under pressure, is willing to pay more for its own security. But commitment without coordination is not enough. NATO must now translate pledges into a coherent strategy backed by public support and institutional reform. Only then can this moment be remembered not just as a political win, but as the point at which the alliance truly began to renew itself. Overall, the abiding image of the summit will be of European countries bending the knee to Mr. Trump and committing to defence expenses they can ill afford.