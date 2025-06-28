Trump says US to terminate all trade talks with Canada
US President Donald Trump announced that the United States would terminate all trade talks with Canada due to Canada's digital services tax on US tech companies.
The NATO summit in The Hague has concluded with a flourish of symbolism and a bold commitment: alliance members have pledged to increase defence spending to 5 percent of GDP by 2035.
The NATO summit in The Hague has concluded with a flourish of symbolism and a bold commitment: alliance members have pledged to increase defence spending to 5 percent of GDP by 2035. Touted as a major victory by US President Donald Trump, this outcome marks a new phase in transatlantic security cooperation ~ one that seeks to rebalance military burden-sharing and project resolve in a time of mounting threats. But beneath the headlines, there remain unresolved tensions that could shape the alliance’s future in less triumphant ways.
This summit was always going to be about more than just money. With global attention fixed on Mr Trump’s return to the world stage amid ongoing crises in West Asia and Ukraine, NATO found itself navigating both internal discord and external scrutiny. The final joint statement reaffirmed unity against “profound” security threats and restated the principle of collective defence. Yet tellingly, it avoided naming Russia’s invasion of Ukraine outright ~ a symbolic omission that suggests consensus is still fragile when it comes to confronting core geopolitical realities.
The spending deal itself is a political achievement, especially given the div – ersity of NATO’s economic landscapes. Some countries, like Poland, have embraced higher defence budgets as existential necessity. Others, such as Spain and Belgium, voiced scepticism, worried about the feasibility and fairness of a sweeping 5 per cent goal. A compromise was reached by splitting the target: 3.5 per cent for core de – fence, and 1.5 per cent for broadly defined security infrastructure. While this fudge enables broader participation, it also dilutes the clarity and urgency of the commitment.
Europe has long relied on American leadership ~ and hardware ~ to secure its borders. But as US strategic focus shifts increasingly toward the Indo-Pacific, Europe has little choice but to assume a larger role. The summ – it’s outcome reflects this growing understanding. Yet, capacity-building takes more than signatures and photo ops. Years of underinvestment, fragmented procurement systems, and a lack of operational inter-operability mean the path to credible self-reliance is long and politically fraught. Moreover, the summit exposed competing visions within the alliance. While unity was the theme on stage, trade disputes, individual opt-outs, and awkward body language ~ such as the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visibly isolating himself in the “family photo” ~ hinted at deeper fractures. If these are not addressed, NATO risks becoming more performative than effective.
