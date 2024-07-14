Modi’s adept external affairs policy on show

Last week, the summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed to strengthen the longstanding partnership between India and Russia. Russia’s Charge d’affaires Roman Babushkin described it as ‘historic and gamechanging’ amid a turbulent geopolitical environment. The summit highlighted Modi’s adept management of relationships with two influential nations, Russia and the United States. Despite Russia’s war with Ukraine, the warmth displayed by both leaders during their meetings underscores the strategic importance of Modi’s visit to Russia.

Modi has visited Russia six times in the last ten years and met Putin at least 17 times. During this visit, the talks over dinner at Putin’s private residence lasted four and a half hours, while the one-to-one talks were for two and a half hours. This enabled the two leaders to discuss issues. The present trip highlighted the lasting relationship between India and Russia. It also involves China and the domestic political situation. The summit posed a problem for U.S.-India relations. It took place at an inconvenient time even as the conflict in Ukraine continued.

The impact of the meeting was to show that India could manage relations with Russia and the US. Modi’s ‘bear hug with Putin and the latter calling the Indian leader his ‘best friend’ may have raised eyebrows in the US and the West. CNN said, “The optics of Vladimir Putin personally driving Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi around in a mini electric car at his residence show just how chummy the two leaders have become.” The visit further solidified the bilateral relationship between India and Russia. It paved the way for new agreements, including in science, trade, and climate change initiatives. India and Russia aim to increase bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030, using their national currencies to bypass Western sanctions. India’s energy future was promising, including the proposed new nuclear reactors.

The way New Delhi could bypass Western sanctions on Russia provided a sense of optimism. At the same time, the Biden administration’s confirmation of India’s crucial partnership with the United States is reassuring. It underscores the strength and stability of the growing U.S.-India relationship. Many American officials confirmed this. For instance, the Pentagon press secretary Major General Pat Ryder stated that the US views India as a strategic partner and will continue to engage in robust dialogue. This dialogue includes discussions about India’s relationship with Russia and other key issues such as regional security, trade, and climate change.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller stated that the US continues encouraging India to support efforts for lasting peace in Ukraine. He emphasised the importance of India’s support in “achieving a just and enduring peace in Ukraine.” India has reduced its reliance on Russian weapons in recent years. Despite Russia being India’s primary source of weapons, New Delhi has started buying more weapons from the United States and also from France and Israel. It is expanding its options for the purchase of its guns. During Modi’s visit, no new weapons deals were announced. However, experts are analysing the recent speech of US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, who stated that while the India-US relationship is strong, it should not be taken for granted. He also noted that India’s strategic autonomy may need to be revised during conflict. India and Russia are taking different paths in global politics. India is moving closer to the West by increasing security cooperation with the United States and adopting its IndoPacific strategy. On the other hand, Russia is aligning itself more closely with China, India’s leading strategic competitor.

Additionally, Russia aims to play a more significant role in groupings such as BRICS. India is part of BRICS, SCO, and the Indo-Pacific Quad. Its goal is to bridge the gap between the global south and the developed world. In contrast, Russia is increasingly involved in Ukraine and is facing isolation from the West. New Delhi has not criticised the Ukraine war but has asked for it to stop. Modi said this to Putin again. According to Reuters, Modi indirectly criticised Putin on Tuesday, the day after a deadly attack on a children’s hospital in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. Modi told Putin that the deaths of innocent children were painful and scary. The India-Russia alliance helps balance Russia’s increasing relationship with China.

It is a concern for both the United States and India. Even though Russia depends increasingly on China for economic and defence support, it must also consider its longstanding trade and defence ties with India. India has become ambitious and aims to be a significant player globally. New Delhi intends to maintain a balance between the West and Russia to achieve this goal. Also, the recent summit has sent a strong message to the West, confirming India’s commitment to safeguarding its national interests. Modi’s third term has begun with a good start and indicates how his foreign policy would go.