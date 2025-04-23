Modernising artillery is vital for security

The modern battlefield is characterised by devastation and destruction. Artillery, missiles and rockets are preferred weapons to inflict maximum casualties on the adversary. Artillery remains the king of the battlefield. However, these weapon systems are themselves vulnerable to counterstrikes. There is an increased presence of counter-artillery batteries, capable of responding to artillery and rocket fire in seconds, necessitating redeployment as part of survivability tactics.

UAVs track movement of large weapons and the presence of loitering drones circling the battlefield and seeking to strike artillery, rockets and tanks, either deployed or on the move. Thus, while these weapon systems inflict mass damage, they also need requisite countermeasures, either alongside them or as part of their method of employment. Both Russia and Ukraine were reported to be firing up to 10,000 artillery shells per day, highlighting the need for nations to possess such production capability in war. This implies that calibre of guns of the artillery must be common thereby simplifying production facilities.

In Russia’s case, North Korea supplied it with ammunition while the West procured artillery ammunition from across the world, including Pakistan, for Ukraine. While India has allies, it must be ‘Aatmanirbhar,’ in its artillery. It is not just a question of supply of ammunition during operations but also stranglehold on spares. India has experienced it in the past and therefore prioritises indigenization. What is the state of the Indian artillery currently? Years of neglect during the UPA regime due to the ghost of Bofors floating through MoD corridors ensured almost no new procurements. India continued with a range of guns from 105mm to 130 to 155mm.

This meant multiple supply chains, repair facilities, ammunition factories and the greatest drawback, limited range. Artillery was crying for an upgrade but was ignored. It was the battle-winning factor in the Kargil conflict, yet lacked MoD backing for upgradation. The Field Artillery Rationalisation Plan approved in 2008 was intended to convert all Indian artillery regiments into a common 155mm, with a combination of guns and howitzers, to suit terrain requirements. With the arrival of the BJP government, emphasis shifted to indigenisation, with limited imports to meet specific requirements. The M777 ultra-lightweight howitzers have been imported from the US, in limited numbers, for specific tasks in specific terrain due to air portability, while emphasis continues on indigenisation.

Domestically produced artillery guns, including the Dhanush Howitzer and the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) are now on track for being inducted, while additional orders continue being placed for the K9 Vajra. The K9 Vajra-T is a 155mm, 52- calibre tracked Self Propelled howitzer manufactured in India by L&T with technology transferred from South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace. It has been tested in all terrains, found suitable and hence deployed from Ladakh to the deserts. Dhanush is being manufactured by Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWEIL), the erstwhile Ordnance Factory Board, at its Gun Carriage Factory, Jabalpur. ATAGS has been jointly developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Bharat Forge and Tata Advanced Systems.

Currently, 114 units of Dhanush and 307 units of ATAGS are in the process of being inducted. 15 Sarang artillery regiments, consisting of 130 mm guns upgraded to 155 mm, also manufactured by AWEIL are in the induction pipeline. In addition, Kalyani Strategic Systems has developed India’s first Mobile Gun System, the MArG 45, mounted on a 4X4 all-terrain platform. Mounted guns have increased mobility enhancing their efficacy and survivability on the battlefield. The MArG 45 will commence induction trials at the end of the year. The army is seeking a total of 1,800 guns in the coming years, almost all of which would be indigenous, largely with domestic components. Adding to the firepower of these guns are indigenously developed rocket systems. The DRDO has enhanced the range of the in-service Pinaka systems from 72 Kms to 120 Kms.

This will provide the ability to strike deep with accuracy. Also under induction are indigenous weaponlocating radars. All equipment inducted into the Indian armed forces undergo rigorous trials prior to acceptance. The reasons are obvious. Firstly, equipment inducted presently would remain in service for decades and hence must be capable of operating in the battlefield of the future. Secondly, operations would be intense. Guns would be firing large quantities of ammunition continuously for days on end, as has been witnessed in Ukraine. They should be able to withstand stresses from such firing. Thirdly, the battlefield requires artillery to continuously change its location to avoid being targeted by counter bombardment.

Thus guns should be mobile or need minimum time to deploy, pack and move. Fourthly, guns must be accurate as after the first burst, chances of a repeat are less. This also implies that guns should be able to fire bursts rapidly, thereby adding to survivability. Finally, the Indian terrain is such that equipment must be capable of operating in high-temperature deserts, extreme cold conditions of high altitude as well as a humid environment. An example was the movement of Bofors and Grad BM 21s from the plains to mountains during the Kargil conflict. Had these not been tested for different terrains prior to their induction, it would have impacted operations.

Indian testing of equipment has always been thorough. The world acknowledges India’s firmness and in-depth trial testing. Shortfalls in capabilities would, for foreign vendors, mean rejection of equipment. However, Indian vendors are provided multiple opportunities to overcome shortcomings. There were media reports on stringent artillery testing procedures for domestic guns but these had no impact on those conducting them. They did their job. While some pointed fingers at the army for detailed testing, in all probability it was the manufacturers who were under-confident of their equipment performing under extreme conditions and they requested select journalists to question procedures.

The fact remains that equipment must meet the current and future needs of the armed forces. Hence, there can be no compromise. Equipment tested and approved by India is purchased without trials in many parts of the world. The Indian artillery is moving steadily on the path of indigenisation. What remains is the ability of manufacturers to deliver timely, with promised quality and after-sales service. Simultaneously, the army must hold the hands of defence industries by interaction, sharing future desired capabilities, providing support to test equipment and enabling them to overcome shortfalls. It is only by moving together can the dream of “atmanirbharta” succeed.

(The writer is a retired Major-General of the Indian Army.)