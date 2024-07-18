Militant Attacks

The militant attack in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of four Indian soldiers, including an officer, marks a significant escalation in the long-standing conflict. This incident not only underscores the persistent security challenges but also highlights a strategic shift in militant activities from the Kashmir Valley to the Jammu region. The implications of this shift are profound, and the comments made by Jammu and Kashmir director-general of police (DGP), R.R. Swain, warrant careful consideration.

Mr Swain’s assertion that militants have “found a gap” in the region’s security apparatus points to a critical vulnerability that needs immediate addressing. The infiltration of militants into Jammu, historically less affected by such violence compared to the Kashmir Valley, signifies a calculated effort by militant groups to expand their operational territory. This shift is likely aimed at spreading security forces thin and creating new fronts of conflict, thereby complicating counter-insurgency operations. The deaths of 43 soldiers in similar attacks over the past three years in the Jammu region highlight a worrying trend. These incidents are not isolated but part of a broader strategy to destabilise the region.

The infiltration routes used by militants, possibly facilitated by the rugged terrain and semi-porous borders, are becoming increasingly active. The challenge for Indian security forces is to not only close these gaps but also adapt to the changing dynamics of militant operations. The response from the Indian Army, involving the deployment of additional troops and intensified operations, is a necessary but insufficient measure. While immediate military responses are essential to curb the violence, they must be complemented by long-term strategic initiatives. Enhancing intelligence capabilities, improving surveillance technology, and fostering greater coordination among security agencies are critical steps. Additionally, addressing the socio-political grievances that compel locals to support militancy is crucial for sustainable peace.

Mr Swain’s comments also reflect a broader geopolitical context. The on-going rivalry between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir region adds a layer of complexity to the security situation. India’s allegations of Pakistan’s support for militant activities, whether through direct training, funding, or infiltration, continue to be a significant factor in the conflict. Pakistan’s denials notwithstanding, the international community must recognise the need for a concerted effort to address cross-border terrorism. Moreover, the impact of such militant activities on local populations cannot be overstated.

Civilians in the Jammu region, much like their counterparts in the Kashmir Valley, bear the brunt of this violence. Displacement, loss of livelihoods, and psychological trauma are some of the severe repercussions that necessitate a humanitarian response alongside military measures. Building community resilience and fostering trust between local populations and security forces are vital components of an effective counter-insurgency strategy. As India continues to grapple with these challenges, a holistic and adaptive strategy will be essential to restore peace and stability in the region. With elections on the anvil, militants will likely step up their attacks; the state’s preparedness will be key to thwarting them