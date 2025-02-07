Mental health care deserves better

A total of Rs 92,333.43 crore has been allocated to the health sector in the 2025-26 budget. However, as has been the long-standing trend, the majority of direct mental health spending has been confined to two centrally funded institutions – NIMHANS Bengaluru, which has been allotted Rs 860 crore, and Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health, Tezpur, which has received Rs 65 crore.

The National Tele Mental Health Programme (Manas) has been allocated Rs 79.6 crore, a decline from the Rs 90 crore allocated in 2024-25, which was later revised to Rs 45 crore. Despite the increasing burden of mental health disorders, no other significant mentions or new initiatives addressing mental health have been included in the budget. Although mental illnesses affect millions of people worldwide, mental health had little to no presence in the Union budget presented last Saturday.

In India, one in four people experience mental health issues, making a strong case for higher budgetary allocation to improve treatment and awareness. Researches emphasize that the lack of funding directly impacts accessibility to mental health services, further exacerbating the crisis. For instance, mental illnesses are more common in women. The central government could have focused more on awareness programs. Awareness camps help battle stigma as mental health professionals can explain why these illnesses occur, why medication is important, how to respect individuals with mental health conditions, and why they should not be ill-treated. Currently, the identified cases of mental health disorders are just the tip of the iceberg.

There is a dire need for mass education to ensure early identification and intervention. Every year, the health allocation in the Union budget remains minimal, and funding for mental health remains disproportionately low. The Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 highlighted the importance of mental health, affecting children, adults, and senior citizens alike. The prolonged lockdowns and economic uncertainties led to a significant rise in cases of anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues. Despite this, the government has not given adequate emphasis on counseling services, the recruitment of mental health professionals, and expanding accessible treatment options.

A robust mental health infrastructure requires substantial financial investment in areas such as mental health research, training for professionals, and the establishment of mental health centers at district levels. In developed countries, mental health spending constitutes a significant percentage of the healthcare budget, whereas in India, it remains a mere fraction. The economic cost of mental illness in India is estimated to be in trillions of rupees, affecting productivity and overall national development. Without adequate funding, millions of people continue to suffer in silence, often without proper diagnosis or treatment. A well-structured, adequately funded mental health system can lead to improved societal wellbeing and economic growth.

The government must recognize the urgent need to prioritize mental health and allocate a budget that reflects its significance in the overall healthcare framework. Mental health remains one of the most neglected aspects of India’s healthcare system, as reflected in the inadequate budget allocation. Despite the rising burden of mental health disorders and their profound economic and social impact, funding continues to be insufficient to meet the growing demand for services, awareness programs, and professional recruitment.

The lack of investment not only affects those suffering from mental illnesses but also hinders overall national productivity and well-being. To create a healthier and more resilient society, the government must recognize mental health as a priority and allocate appropriate resources to ensure accessible, affordable, and effective care. Without significant action, millions will continue to suffer in silence, and the opportunity to build a more inclusive and mentally healthy India will remain unfulfilled.

(The writer is a Rehabilitation Psychologist and National President of the Association of Rehabilitation Psychologists and Professionals.)