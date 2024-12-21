Means or end?

The pursuit of professional success has often overshadowed the need for personal well-being. Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, a staunch advocate for hard work, recently reignited the debate on work-life balance by expressing skepticism about its feasibility. While his views resonate with those who value dedication, they also raise important questions about the cost of excessive professional commitment. Is employment merely a means to an end, or should it define our lives?

The answer lies in understanding the need for balance between work and personal well-being. Murthy’s journey ~working 14-hour days, six and a half days a week ~ embodies a traditional perspective. His belief that education and opportunities come with a responsibility to work hard echoes the post-war ethos of nations like Germany and Japan. However, in today’s digital age, where mental health and productivity are closely linked, this mindset may not align with the realities of the modern workforce. Murthy’s suggestion of a 70-hour workweek for Indian millennials has sparked mixed reactions: while some see it as a call for a stronger work ethic, others argue it is impractical and harmful to personal well-being.

The tragic stories of young professionals like Anna Sebastian Perayil, Saurabh Kumar Ladda, Tarun Saxena, and Karthi – keyan highlight the devastating impact of work-related stress in India. These cases expose the toxic work environments characterized by unrealistic expectations and the absence of adequate support systems, which push employees to their breaking points. Tarun’s heartbreaking sui cide note, where he revealed sleepless nights and overwhelming stress, serves as a stark reminder – that work should never come at the cost of one’s life.

While countries such as France, Portugal, and Australia have implemented laws to protect employees’ private time, Indian workers remain vulnerable to the pressures of a hyperconnected, always-on work culture. The lack of robust labour protections exacerbates this crisis, leaving workers exposed to exploitative practices and unable to find relief. The human toll of overwork demands urgent attention and systemic change to safeguard the mental and physical well-being of employees. The relentless pursuit of professional success is taking a significant toll on public health. Chronic stress, long working hours, and inadequate recovery time are leading to an increase in lifestyle diseases, including hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions. A study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) found that the prevalence of diabetes in India has more than doubled in the last two decades, now affecting over 70 million people. Hypertension, another work-related health issue, affects nearly 30 per cent of the adult population in urban areas, with work stress being a key contributing factor.

Mental health conditions are also escalating. Anxiety, depression, and burnout have become widespread, with employees facing heig – htened pressure to perform in highly competitive environments. According to a 2023 report from the World Health Organization (WHO), India has the highest rate of depression in the world, with over 56 million people affected.

The suicide rate is similarly concerning: the Natio nal Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) recorded 171,000 suicides in 2022, with a significant proportion attributed to work-related stress, unemployment, and societal pressures. Youth suicides are particularly alarming, with individuals under 30 making up over 40 per cent of all suicides in India. Professional demands, academic pressures, and the rising cost of living are contributing factors to this tragic trend.

Studies show that nearly 25 per cent of young people in India report experiencing symptoms of anxiety or depression, with many citing work-related stress and academic expectations as primary causes. These statistics underline the urgent need to address mental heal – th and work-life balance in India to prevent further deterioration of public well-being. Creating sustainable work cultures requires systemic changes that prioritize employee well-being. In India, legislative reforms should ensure the right to disconnect, limit work hours, and mandate paid vacations, allowing workers the time to recharge.

Alongside these legal changes, organizations must adopt policies that value employees as individuals, not just productivity units. Offering flexible schedules, mental health resources, and supportive leadership can empower employees to thrive both personally and professionally. Education is essential in this transformation. Workers need to be informed about their rights and the importance of work-life balance. Training on time management, stress coping strategies, and healthy work habits will equip employees to navigate professional challenges without compromising their well-being.

A broader cultural shift is necessary, where success is redefined not just by career achievements but by personal fulfillment, family time, and overall well-being. Moving away from the outdated “hustle and grind” mentality, modern work is about efficiency, creativity, and strategic thinking. Research shows that overwork harms focus, stifles innovation, and undermines long-term performance. Smarter work strategies, like short in – tense work sessions followed by recovery periods, can sustain productivity without burnout. Work should not overshadow life’s broader purpose. It is a tool to achieve happiness, contribute to society, and live fulfilling lives. While Narayana Murthy’s commitment to hard work is inspiring, it should not set a universal standard. Individuals should have the freedom to define success on their terms, balancing professional ambitions with personal joys.

As India progresses, it must learn from global examples that prioritize workforce well-being. France’s “right to disconnect” law, which allows employees to ignore work communications outside of office hours, and countries like Belgium and Japan that have adopted a fourday workweek, demonstrate that reduced work hours can boost both productivity and satisfaction. Austria’s mandatory vacation laws and Belgium’s “time credit” system, which allows employees to take extended leave without jeopardizing job security, further highlight the importance of structured time off for worker rejuvenation. In contrast, India’s average workweek of 46.7 hours far exceeds global norms.

Over half of Indian workers work more than 49 hours a week, often at the expense of their health. This highlights the urgent need for reforms that prioritize employee well-being and sustainable productivity. The WHO reports that work-related stress leads to a global productivity loss of $1 trillion annually, underscoring the need for change. As younger generations increasingly prioritize mental health and flexibility, India has an opportunity to embrace global best practices. By adopting thoughtful reforms, India can foster a compassionate, sustainable work culture that balances professional success with personal fulfillment. Ultimately, happiness is not defined by the hours we work, but by the quality of the lives we lead.

(The writer is an author, policy analyst and columnist)