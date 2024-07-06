Manipur in focus

The address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rajya Sabha about the ongoing violence in Manipur marks a critical moment in the political and social landscape of the state. The 14-month-long conflict, which began in May 2023, has claimed over 200 lives and displaced more than 60,000 people. The divide between the Kuki and Meitei communities has only deepened, posing significant challenges to peace and stability in the region.

The Prime Minister’s remarks in the Rajya Sabha underscored his government’s efforts to reduce violence and restore normalcy in Manipur. He pointed out that over 11,000 FIRs have been registered and more than 500 individuals have been arrested. According to Mr Modi, these actions indicate that the situation is improving, with educational institutions and other vital services resuming operations. He emphasised that both the central and state governments are actively engaging with all stakeholders to promote peace. However, Mr Modi’s call for the opposition to “rise above politics” and his critique of the Congress for its history of imposing President’s Rule in Manipur multiple times during the 1990s reveal the deeply political nature of the discourse surrounding the conflict.

While it is essential to acknowledge past governance failures, it is equally important to focus on constructive solutions and collaborative efforts to address the current crisis. The Prime Minister’s speech, while comprehensive in detailing government actions, has been perceived by some as lacking a sense of urgency and empathy towards the affected communities. The opposition’s demand for Mr Modi to address the situation in the Lok Sabha and give voice to the Manipur MPs reflects a broader concern about the central government’s engagement with the state’s issues. The refusal to allow a Manipur MP to speak in the Lok Sabha during Mr Modi’s address, despite continuous opposition chants, underscores the frustrations felt by many representatives from the Northeast.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the historical context provided by Mr Modi, referencing the ethnic conflicts of the early 1990s, serves as a reminder of the deep-seated issues that have plagued Manipur for decades. The conflict, which resulted in numerous deaths and widespread displacement, highlights the complex interplay of ethnic identities and territorial claims that continue to fuel violence in the state. Addressing the root causes of the conflict requires more than just law enforcement and administrative measures. It demands a holistic approach that includes dialogue, reconciliation, and sustainable development.

The government’s efforts to engage with all stakeholders are a step in the right direction, but these efforts must be sustained and expanded to include meaningful participation from civil society, community leaders, and affected populations. The call for unity and cooperation to restore peace in Manipur is timely and necessary. It must now be backed by tangible actions and a genuine commitment to addressing the underlying issues. The Prime Minister’s appeal to “rise above politics” should not only be directed at the opposition but also serve as a guiding principle for the government’s approach to resolving the conflict