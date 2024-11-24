Mahayuti’s Landslide

The Mahayuti alliance’s landslide win in the Maharashtra Assembly elections marks a stunning comeback for the BJP and its partners. Just five months ago, the alliance faced a significant setback in the Lok Sabha elections, casting doubt on its electoral strategy and political dominance. Today, that narrative has been rewritten with resounding clarity, as the alliance swept 220 of the state’s 288 seats, decisively outpacing the opposition. However, the victory brings with it a critical question: who will lead Maharashtra as Chief Minister? The BJP’s remarkable performance can be attributed to its ability to consolidate its voter base. Under the leadership of its state leaders, the party executed a ground campaign that combined relentless outreach, strategic seat-sharing, and a focus on issues that resonated with the electorate. Despite attempts by the opposition to exploit caste and community divides, the BJP galvanised support across demographic lines.

The campaign’s success underscored the party’s adaptability and resilience, transforming adversity into opportunity. Eknath Shinde’s role in this victory cannot be overlooked. As the sitting Chief Minister and leader of his Shiv Sena faction, Mr Shinde not only retained his party’s core supporters but also expanded its appeal. His policies, particularly the widely appreciated Ladki Bahin Yojana, played a pivotal role in swaying women voters, a crucial demographic in this election. By delivering a strong performance in his constituency and leading his party to a strike rate rivalling that of the BJP, Mr Shinde has reinforced his credentials as a key ally and a Maratha leader with a growing base. At the same time, the BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis emerges as the architect of this electoral triumph. His strategic acumen, tireless campaigning, and ability to manage internal party dynamics have been instrumental in propelling the BJP to its best-ever performance in a Maharashtra Assembly election. Mr Fadnavis’s leadership in navigating challenges and unifying the coalition further underscores his claims to the Chief Minister’s post. The decision on who will lead Maharashtra now lies with the Mahayuti leadership.

While the BJP’s commanding victory strengthens its claim to the Chief Minister’s chair, sidelining Mr Shinde could risk alienating a crucial ally whose leadership and policies have been instrumental to the coalition’s success. The alliance must balance its desire for political consolidation with the need for coalition harmony. The stakes are particularly high for the Mahayuti, as this victory comes with the weight of heightened expectations. Voters have delivered a decisive mandate, not just for political stability but for tangible development and effective governance. With Maharashtra’s economy being a cornerstone of India’s growth, the next Chief Minister must focus on addressing key challenges such as farmer distress, urban infrastructure, and industrial revival. The Mahayuti must leverage this opportunity to transform electoral gains into sustained public trust. Ultimately, the choice of leader will shape the Mahayuti’s governance and public perception in the coming years. Whether the mantle falls to Mr Fadnavis or Mr Shinde, the priority must be to deliver on the promises made to the people.

