Mahavira’s wisdom transcends Time

On Mahavira Jayanti, it is essential to reflect on how the teachings of Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism, remain deeply relevant today. Over 2,600 years ago, Mahavira’s profound principles laid the foundation for understanding socio-economic, political, and spiritual issues, which resonate with modern challenges. His philosophy, encapsulated in five core principles, provides timeless guidance for creating a compassionate, just, and harmonious society. These principles – Anekantwad (Non-Absolutism), Aparigrah (NonPossession), Anantchatushtay (The Four Infinite Qualities), Ahimsa (NonViolence), and Parasparograhojeevanam (Mutual Support and Interdependence)- offer valuable insights that continue to shape contemporary thought.

Anekantwad – Embracing Diverse Perspectives:

Advertisement

Anekantwad, or NonAbsolutism, emphasizes the relativity of truth, where no single perspective can claim absolute truth. Mahavira taught that truth is multidimensional, shaped by individual experiences and contexts. This principle promotes the recognition of multiple viewpoints, urging tolerance and peaceful co-existence in a world often divided by ideological extremes. In today’s society, Anekantwad offers a path to embracing diversity in beliefs, fostering dialogue, and respecting differing opinions. This concept mirrors modern scientific theories like Einstein’s Theory of Relativity, which highlights the interconnectedness and relativity of all observations. By adopting this perspective, we can promote a culture of mutual respect where diverse ideas can coexist harmoniously, furthering democratic ideals of freedom of expression.

Advertisement

Ahimsa – The Power of Non-Violence:

Ahimsa, the cornerstone of Mahavira’s teachings, goes beyond physical harm to encompass thoughts, speech, and actions. It advocates compassion, kindness, and empathy for all living beings, emphasizing that violence against any sentient being harms oneself, given the interconnectedness of life. This principle influenced Mahatma Gandhi, who adopted non-violence in his political and personal life. Ahimsa urges us to cultivate nonviolence in our actions and interactions with others, including in speech and thoughts. Mahavira’s concept of “conditional truth” (Syat) warns against imposing one’s absolute truth on others, as even subtle assertions of truth can cause harm. In a world marked by conflict and environmental degradation, Ahimsa calls for a culture of empathy and compassion, where non-violence guides personal behaviour and social policies.

Anant Chatushtaya – The Infinite Qualities Within All:

Anantchatushtay refers to the four infinite qualities inherent in every living being: Infinite Knowledge (Anant Jnana), Infinite Perception (Anant Darshana), Infinite Bliss (Anant Sukha), and Infinite Power (Anant Virya). Mahavira taught that all living beings possess these boundless attributes, though the accumulation of karma often clouds them. The ultimate aim of life is to achieve liberation (moksha) through the realization and expression of these qualities. Mahavira’s egalitarian vision emphasized that liberation is not exclusive to humans; every being, regardless of species, has the potential to attain enlightenment. This perspective challenges societal norms that devalue non-human life and aligns with modern movements promoting animal rights, environmental justice, and equality across species. In today’s world, where inequality persists, Anantchatushtay serves as a reminder of all beings’ intrinsic value and potential, encouraging us to treat all life with respect and compassion.

Aparigrah – Detachment and Social Responsibility:

Aparigrah, or NonPossessiveness, teaches the importance of detachment from material possessions and desires. Mahavira emphasized that true contentment arises not from wealth accumulation but from fulfilling one’s needs without attachment. This principle critiques the materialism and consumerism that dominate modern societies, urging individuals to prioritize spiritual and collective wellbeing over personal accumulation.

Aparigrah resonates with contemporary ideals of sustainability, wealth redistribution, and social welfare, advocating for a shift from ownership to trusteeship. By adopting this principle, individuals can focus on the common good, fostering a more equitable and compassionate society. Aparigrah calls for a collective effort to use resources responsibly and equitably, reminding us that our true happiness lies in the well-being of others rather than in material possessions.

Parasparopagraho Jivanam – Mutual Support and Interdependence:

Parasparograhojeevanam, the principle of Mutual Support and Interdependence, emphasizes the interconnectedness of all life forms. Mahavira taught that all sentient beings are interdependent and must coexist in harmony. This philosophy is encapsulated in the Jain concept of “Live and Let Live,” which calls for mutual respect, cooperation, and understanding among all living beings. In today’s globalized world, where environmental destruction, social inequality, and political strife threaten the well-being of humanity, this principle is especially relevant. Parasparograhojeevanam encourages us to work together to address pressing global challenges like climate change, poverty, and social injustice. It calls for a collective approach to solving these issues, emphasizing the importance of empathy and cooperation.

By recognizing our shared humanity and responsibility, we can foster a world that values mutual support and works towards the collective welfare of all. Mahavira’s teachings – based on Non-Absolutism, Non-Violence, Infinite Potential, Non-Possessiveness, and Interdependence offer a timeless guide for navigating today’s challenges. In a world facing violence, inequality, and environmental issues, these principles promote a compassionate and just society. Celebrating Mahavira Jayanti invites us to reflect on these teachings, encouraging us to embrace diversity, practice non-violence, and act responsibly. By integrating Mahavira’s principles, we can foster empathy, harmony, and mutual respect, contributing to a brighter future for all.

(The writers are, respectively, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Delhi Police, and Professor of Finance XLRI Xavier School of Management and a BJP leader.)