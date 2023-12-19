In the realm of global economics, India is silently orchestrating a logistics revolution that is reshaping its competitiveness on the world stage. A recent report commissioned by the Union government reveals that India’s logistics costs have plummeted to below 9 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), a significant achievement fuelled by strategic investments in infrastructure and digitisation. At the heart of this transformation is a surge in state spending on critical components such as roads and ports. The logistics landscape, once burdened by inefficiencies and delays, is now undergoing a remarkable metamorphosis. The report, aptly titled “Logistics Cost in India,” emphasises the multifaceted factors contributing to this positive shift.

Transportation, warehousing, insurance, and administrative charges ~ the essential pillars of logistics costs ~ have all witnessed a downward trend. One cannot underestimate the role of India’s improved road network, a testament to the government’s commitment to fortifying the backbone of its logistics system. The impact of these developments extends beyond the local sphere. India’s global logistics ranking has risen to 38th out of 139 countries in 2023, as per the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index. This climb is attributed to advancements in road and port networks, as well as the digitisation of supply chains. A noteworthy statistic from the report is the average dwell time at ports, a critical metric in assessing efficiency. India shines with a mere 3-day waiting period for truck cargo at ports, contrasting sharply with 7 days in the United States and 10 days in Germany.

This statistic not only reflects improved efficiency but also positions India as a promising player in the global logistics arena. The government’s proactive approach, evident in its allocation of over 10 trillion rupees for infrastructure in the current fiscal year, underscores its commitment to sustaining and accelerating this positive trajectory. Such a substantial increase, about one-third higher than the previous fiscal year, speaks volumes about the urgency and determination to fortify the nation’s economic foundation. Mr Rajesh Kumar Singh, secretary at the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), highlighted that logistics costs are now comparable to those in many Western economies.

This convergence is not just symbolic. It signifies a shift in India’s economic landscape, making it a more attractive destination for both domestic producers and exporters. Looking ahead, Mr Singh expressed the Centre’s ambition to elevate India’s global logistics ranking into the top 25 countries. This vision resonates with a larger narrative ~ one where India not only participates in the global trade ecosystem but emerges as a formidable force. India’s success in curbing logistics costs is a testament to meticulous planning, strategic investments, and an unwavering commitment to economic advancement. As the nation propels itself towards a brighter economic future, the logistics revolution stands as a symbol of India’s resilience and determination to claim its space in the competitive global arena.