Lankan reprieve

Thursday’s victory of Sri Lanka’s beleaguered government in a crucial no-confidence vote in Parliament scarcely addresses the core of the crisis in the island nation. Well, might the government of Mahinda Rajapaksa preen its feathers over the triumph as a ruling coalition-backed candidate was elected as Deputy Speaker, despite growing public pressure on the government amidst the worst economic collapse.

Unlike in Pakistan, where a no-trust vote ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan, Colombo is unlikely to bear witness to a change of guard quite yet. The vote was seen as crucial to demonstrate that the government still has majority support in the 225-member Parliament after 40 governing coalition lawmakers said last month that they would no longer vote according to coalition instructions. It was feared that their move would significantly weaken the government and that it might also lose a majority. As it turned out, Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, who was backed by the ruling coalition led by President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, defeated opposition candidate Imithiaz Bakeer Markar. Siyambalapitiya received 148 votes and Marker got 65 votes.

Siyambalapitiya had held the post of deputy speaker before resigning last month when his Sri Lanka Freedom Party defected from the government. But his party has agreed to work with the government to try to resolve the economic situation. The comfortable victory for Siyambalapitiya comes as the Rajapaksa government faces nationwide protests over its failure to resolve the country’s economic woes. Any change, therefore, must transcend the intrinsically cosmetic.

For several months, Sri Lankans have endured long queues to buy fuel, cooking gas, food, and medicine, most of which come from abroad. The crippling shortage of hard currency has hindered imports of raw materials for manufacturing and worsened inflation, which surged to 18.7 per cent in March. As oil prices soar during the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the island nation’s fuel stocks are running out. Authorities have announced countrywide power cuts extending up to seven hours a day because they can’t supply enough fuel to power generating stations.

Sri Lanka is on the brink of bankruptcy and has suspended payments on its foreign loans. Its economic miseries have brought on a political crisis, with the government facing protests and a no-confidence motion in Parliament. The opposition United People’s Force handed over the motion to Parliament on Tuesday, saying the government had failed in its constitutional duty to provide decent living standards. Officials say the country’s foreign reserves have plummeted to a record low of less than $50 million. The country has been holding talks with the International Monetary Fund about possible rescue programmes, including a rapid financing instrument needed to urgently resolve the shortage of essential goods. Protests have spread demanding the resignations of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who heads an influential clan that has held power for most of the past two decades, and his younger brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Both won a reprieve on Thursday. But no one can say for how long. Meanwhile, the people are getting angrier by the day.