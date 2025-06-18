The government’s ambition to pivot towards investment-led growth is admirable but incomplete. What is missing is a credible, detailed roadmap that links these investments to tangible outcomes ~ jobs created, productivity improved and regions revived. Until such clarity emerges, both markets and the public will remain sceptical. The real danger for the Labour government is not that its plans are wrong, but that they are insufficiently persuasive and dangerously outpaced by economic reality. Without fast – er growth, even the most carefully crafted budgets will struggle to deliver the prosperity that voters were promised. That is the rocky path Labour must negotiate.

By the end of this Parliament, annual day-today NHS spending is projected to reach nearly £226 billi – on ~ almost equivalent to the entire economic output of Portugal. As healthcare demands rise with an ageing population, this figure may still not be enough, forcing to – ugh decisions on what to fund and what to forgo elsewhere in public spending. Critics both inside and outside the government are asking the same pressing question: is this trajectory of ever-growing state expenditure sustainable in a slow-growth economy? Without a significant uplift in productivity and private-sector dynamism, Britain risks slipping into a cycle of rising taxes, constrained public investment, and stagnating living standards.