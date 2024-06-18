Kuwait tragedy

The recent fire tragedy in Kuwait, which claimed the lives of 50 migrant workers, mostly Indians, has once again brought to the forefront the dire conditions faced by labourers from the Indian sub-continent in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. Despite sporadic legal reforms, the systematic exploitation of migrant workers remains a glaring issue that demands urgent attention. The fire, the deadliest in Kuwait’s history, was a catastrophic event caused by an electrical short circuit.

However, it was the unsafe living conditions, overcrowding, and use of flammable materials that exacerbated the disaster. Such tragedies are not mere accidents but rather a consequence of longstanding negligence and exploitation by employers who prioritise profit over human lives. In the GCC, the majority of the construction labour force comprises migrants from South and Southeast Asia. These workers often incur significant debts to secure employment, only to find themselves in hazardous conditions with little recourse. The practice of passport confiscation by employers, despite being illegal, remains rampant, leaving workers trapped and vulnerable. Kuwait’s swift response, including the arrest of the building owner and the suspension of top officials, is a positive step. However, real change requires more than reactive measures.

It necessitates a comprehensive overhaul of policies governing labour conditions and a robust enforcement mechanism to ensure compliance with safety regulations. The Kuwaiti government’s commitment to immediate inspections and addressing overcrowding is commendable, but the long-term solution lies in addressing the root causes of exploitation. Human rights organisations have long highlighted the plight of migrant workers in the GCC, urging adherence to international standards that protect workers’ rights. These include ensuring timely wage payments, safe living conditions, and the right to form unions. Unfortunately, except for Bahrain, GCC countries prohibit migrant workers from forming unions, thus stifling their ability to advocate for better conditions. The exploitation of migrant workers is not an isolated issue but a systemic one, exacerbated by weak legal protections and a lack of accountability for employers. Legal remedies are limited, and violations of labour laws rarely result in prosecution.

This impunity emboldens employers to continue exploiting workers with little fear of repercussions. India, as a major labour-exporting country, has a responsibility to safeguard the rights and well-being of its citizens abroad. The Indian government must work in tandem with GCC nations to ensure the protection of its migrant workers. Pre-crisis preparedness, effective communication, and coordination between labour-sending and receiving countries are essential to prevent such tragedies. The Mangaf fire should serve as a wake-up call for the GCC. It highlights the urgent need for comprehensive reforms and strict enforcement of labour laws. Migrant workers contribute significantly to the economies of GCC countries, and it is imperative that their rights and dignity are protected. The Kuwait tragedy is a stark reminder of the human cost of neglecting labour rights. India must intervene decisively to ensure that its citizens’ lives and livelihoods remain secure