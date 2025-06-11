Terrorists may plant bombs and sow fear, but India lays tracks, builds bridges, and strengthens unity. Over 28 years in the making, the rail link — featuring the world’s highest railway arch — symbolises not only connectivity but continuity. Kashmir’s inseparable place in the Indian journey and the importance accorded to its development are in sharp contrast, may we add, to the story in that part of the region which Pakistan has occupied. This is not about symbolism alone. The new rail route, along with newly opened roads, medical infrastructure, and civic projects, is designed to restore confidence in a region that has seen too much blood and uncertainty. The Valley, known for its unmatched beauty and dignified people, deserves more than security concerns. It deserves opportunity, investment, and peace on its own terms.

In this zero-sum game, neither truth nor justice wins — only the cycle of suspicion and violence continues unbroken. Pakistan’s denials ring hollow. Decades of cross-border infiltration and proxy warfare are not erased by official statements. India has shown restraint and strength in equal measure. The message is clear: if Pakistan fans the flames of extremism, India will answer not just with defence, but with development. Yet Kashmir’s story is not Pakistan’s to write. It is India’s to honour, protect, and empower and for the Kashmiri people to live — with dignity, safety, and purpose. They are not a bargaining chip. They are an inseparable part of India’s soul. Development will continue. Terror will be defeated. Kashmir will prevail — because India will not rest until it does

True development in Kashmir must uphold the ideals of a united India — where every citizen, from Srinagar to Kanyakumari, shares equally in the nation’s pride, protection, and promise of progress. By targeting tourism — Kashmir’s economic backbone — the April attack tried to do more than kill. It sought to cripple the local economy, crush morale, and isolate the region once more. It failed. Tourism may have temporarily dropped, but the government’s response — swift, visible, and strategic — has laid the groundwork for revival. The continuing tug-of-war between India and Pakistan over Kashmir reduces every tragedy to a political point. What should have been a moment of collective mourning becomes another line in a diplomatic script.