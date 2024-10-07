India’s Green Building Revolution: A Deep Dive into the New Energy and Sustainability Codes

India has taken a major step toward a greener future with the introduction of two new building codes: the

Energy Conservation and Sustainable Building Code (ECSBC) for commercial structures and the Eco Niwas

Samhita (ENS) for residential properties. These new codes focus on making large buildings more energy-

efficient, eco-friendly, and comfortable. They apply to large commercial buildings and multi-storied

residential complexes with a connected electricity load of 100 kW or more, which means the codes will

impact big offices, shopping malls, and apartment buildings.

Decoding the ECSBC and ENS: A Closer Look

The ECSBC and ENS are far more than mere updates to existing regulations; they represent a comprehensive

and holistic approach to sustainable construction. Key provisions include:

1. Energy Efficiency: Stringent energy performance parameters are set for various building components,

such as air conditioning systems, lighting, and appliances. The codes encourage the use of energy-

efficient technologies and materials, driving down operational costs and carbon emissions.

The goal is to make large buildings use less electricity. Think of your home or office where air

conditioning, lights, and appliances are running all day. The new codes require that these systems use

energy more efficiently. For example, air conditioners must have better energy ratings, and lighting

should rely more on energy-saving LED bulbs instead of older, power-hungry alternatives. Modern

windows that block heat while letting in light are also encouraged. This means lower electricity bills and

a reduced carbon footprint, which benefits both building owners and the environment.

2. Renewable Energy Integration: A significant emphasis is placed on harnessing renewable energy

sources. Commercial buildings must now generate at least 4% of their annual peak demand from

renewables, while residential buildings are encouraged to utilize 10% of their plot area for renewable

energy generation.

Imagine a shopping mall installing solar panels on its vast rooftop. Not only does this help the mall

reduce its dependence on the grid, but it can also generate enough power to run a portion of the building

during daylight hours. In homes, solar panels could be used to power basic needs like lighting, fans, or

even charging electric vehicles, reducing the overall load on the grid and helping homeowners save on

electricity bills.

3. Water Conservation: Water is a precious resource, and the new codes require buildings to use it more

efficiently. For instance, water-saving taps, low-flow showers, and dual-flush toilets are now mandatory

in large buildings. Rainwater harvesting systems, which collect and store rainwater for later use, are also

encouraged, as is the recycling of wastewater for activities like gardening or flushing toilets.

4. Waste Management: Waste management is a crucial part of sustainable construction. The new codes

require large buildings to reduce the amount of construction waste they produce and to have proper plans

for recycling and disposal. For residential buildings, effective systems for separating and managing

household waste are encouraged.

For example, a multi-storied residential building might have separate bins for recyclable materials like

glass, plastic, and paper. Additionally, composting organic waste on-site could reduce the amount of

trash that goes to landfills, while also producing natural fertilizer for landscaping or community gardens.

Construction waste, such as leftover concrete and bricks, should be recycled rather than thrown away,

cutting down on environmental pollution.

5. Sustainable Site Planning and Biodiversity: The codes prioritize the preservation of ecological

integrity and biodiversity during construction and development. Large projects must now include

planning that preserves local plants, minimizes environmental damage, and restores ecosystems that are

disturbed during the building process. Green spaces, such as gardens or parks, are encouraged to improve

the environment around buildings.

Imagine an office building that includes a garden area with native plants, which not only beautifies the

space but also supports local wildlife like birds and butterflies. In another case, a residential complex

could have a rooftop garden or vertical green walls that not only provide insulation to the building but

also reduce air pollution and improve the quality of life for residents.

6. Indoor Environmental Quality: Recognizing the importance of occupant health and well-being, the

codes stipulate measures to ensure good indoor air quality, thermal comfort, and natural lighting. This

includes ensuring good air quality, maintaining comfortable temperatures, and allowing plenty of natural

light. Buildings are encouraged to use materials that don’t release harmful chemicals into the air and to

design spaces that provide proper ventilation.

Think of an office that uses air purifiers and has large windows that let in lots of sunlight. This reduces

the need for artificial lighting and provides a more pleasant, healthier workspace for employees. Good

ventilation can also help reduce the spread of illnesses, making indoor environments safer for everyone.

In homes, this could mean better sleep, improved mood, and overall well-being.

The ECSBC offers compelling benefits for businesses and the commercial sector. Reduced energy

consumption translates to lower operating costs, boosting profitability. A comfortable and healthy work

environment enhances employee productivity and well-being, fostering a positive and attractive workplace.

By embracing sustainable practices, businesses can strengthen their brand image and appeal to

environmentally conscious consumers and investors.

The ENS promises a multitude of advantages for homeowners and residents. Lower energy bills are a major

draw, as energy-efficient homes translate to reduced electricity consumption. Water conservation measures

further contribute to cost savings while promoting environmental responsibility. The emphasis on indoor

environmental quality creates healthier and more comfortable living spaces. Additionally, the integration of

renewable energy sources can potentially lead to energy self-sufficiency, further reducing reliance on the

grid.

While the new codes represent a significant step forward, their successful implementation will require

concerted effort from all stakeholders. Awareness campaigns, training programs, and capacity building

initiatives will be crucial to ensure widespread adoption and compliance. The government, industry bodies,

and educational institutions must collaborate to equip professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary

to design, construct, and operate sustainable buildings.

India’s new building codes are a testament to the nation’s commitment to sustainable development. They

offer a blueprint for creating greener, healthier, and more efficient buildings, benefiting individuals,

businesses, and the environment alike. While challenges remain, the potential rewards are immense. As India

embraces this green building revolution, it paves the way for a brighter and more sustainable future for all.

(Saurabh Diddi, Director, BEE and Meenal Anand, Senior Sector Expert, BEE.)