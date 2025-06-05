India and Conservation

The world celebrates Environment Day on 5 June. This day provides us with opportunities to encourage awareness and sensitivity for environmental protection. For decades, many countries across the world have been facing problems such as air pollution, plastic pollution, illegal wildlife trade, sea-level increase, etc. These countries have been looking for sustainable solutions. India has an environment friendly rich civilization that has always revered nature and cherished ecological balance.

While modern societies have been making efforts to find solutions of environmental degradation in modern science, Indian traditions hold the key to sustainable development based on cultural wisdom, respect towards nature, and ecological balance. In some cases, unregulated urbanisation has strained environmental resources, but rural areas in India have been contributing towards protecting environment and addressing climate change. From the Vedic era to modern pursuits, India has always believed in the importance of protecting the environment. Ancient texts like the Vedas and Upanishads prescribe environmental conservation. The Rigveda, one of the oldest texts, describes rivers in feminine (Goddess/Maa) terms and trees as divine beings, thus asserting the view that humans have been custodians of the Earth and not its exploiters. The following shloka from the Atharva Veda encapsulates India’s reverence for the Earth: “Mata bhumih putro aham prithivyah” (The Earth is my mother, and I am her son.) – Atharva Veda 12.1.12 This philosophy emphasises the respect for nature, deepseated in Indian culture, whereby the Earth is recognized not only as a resource but as a sacred force that nurtures all forms of life existing on earth.

Among the most distinguished conventions, tree and river worship is of great importance. The Peepal tree (Ficus religiosa) and Banyan, or sacred fig (Ficus benghalensis) symbolize longevity and wisdom. Likewise, the Ganga, Yamuna, Narmada and other rivers are considered as lifelines of civilization, emphasizing the interrelationship between human beings and water resources. Several Indian rituals also reflect more than just the dayto-day existence of sustainable practices that have been a visible part of life for many generations. Ahimsa is a commonly known value that translates to non-violence, and the concept of Ahimsa is stretched to cover all forms of life.

This broadens the concept to include the conservation of biodiversity. In the past, agriculture in India was organic; it practiced agroforestry, and employed water conservation techniques like step-wells and rainwater harvesting, whereby some of these methods are now being promoted by contemporary environmentalists. Vriksha-ropan, or tree planting, has been embedded in Indian ethos for centuries; many religious and cultural events have fostered afforestation. Van Mahotsav encourages tree planting and the safeguarding of trees in the spirit of environmental conservation. An ancient Sanskrit verse bears testimony to the importance of trees: “Vrikshah yadi na syuh, pavanah kutah bhavet?” (If there were no trees, where would the air come from?)

Since hundreds of years communities like the Bishnois from Rajasthan have been committed to protection of trees and wildlife specifically black buck and Khejri tree; safeguarding against deforestation while risking their lives is a clear indication of the ancient tendencies of the Indian people towards deeprooted environmental consciousness. In addition to this, traditional Indian architecture incorporates eco-friendly designs by using locally sourced materials along with natural ventilation and energy-efficient structures, reducing carbon footprints long before modern day sustainability trends came into existence.

Hence, these indigenous systems of knowledge offer invaluable information on sustainable ways of life. In ancient times, medicine mostly involved the use of natural remedies and maintaining harmony with nature. The concept of Pancha Mahabhuta or five great elements – Earth, Water, Fire, Air and Space – and inter-dependence of all natural elements is stressed upon. The Arthashastra is one ancient Indian treatise associated with governance that has a number of sections on forest conservation and sustainable resource use. Kautilya in Arthashastra stressed that heavy punishment should be given for deforestation and also for overexploitation of natural resources, showing that environmental protection had even then been a matter of concern for the state. Thus, though India’s history is rich with ecological wisdom, the current times see several ambitious green initiatives also.

The Government of India has been providing alternate energy through initiatives like the International Solar Alliance (ISA), or huge afforestation projects which speak for themselves in reasserting the commitment towards sustainability. Internationally too, India emerges as a strong voice for climate action. India being a major initiator of the Paris Agreement, apart from championing and effectively advocating initiatives such as Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) that is spearheaded by the Prime Minister of India himself, has acted as a crucial player. LiFE calls for adopting lifestyle of sustainable consumption and eco-friendly living practices. On World Environment Day, citizens across India participate in various activities, including tree plantation, cleanup drives, and awareness programs, which all correspond to these traditions.

School and college students, following the principle of responsible stewardship of the planet, thus, emulate ancient Indians in the great environmental education. In June 2024, Prime Minister Modi launched a special campaign ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ wherein he called upon all citizens to plant a tree in the name of their mothers. The campaign motivated and encouraged every citizen to plant a tree in honour of their mother, combining love for nature and gratitude towards mothers. In a remarkable achievement, the campaign’s target of planting 80 crore saplings was reached five days ahead of the September 2024 deadline. The Prime Minister himself planted a Peepal tree at Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi and urged all citizens and people around the world to join this initiative. Schools, universities government institutions, and local communities actively participated, making this massive movement a great success.

“The earth also takes care of us like a mother. Mother Earth is the basis of our lives, so it is our duty to take care of Mother Earth. Planting trees in the name of mother will not only respect our mother but will also protect Mother Earth. A tree nurtures us silently, selflessly, and unconditionally expecting nothing but love in return.” (PM in Mann Ki Baat -111th episode.) In order to make this a popular and successful mission, schools are taking steps to encourage plantation. To reach out to every student and teacher with the mission, NCERT is bringing out special modules on ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’. The modules are designed in simple and easy-to-understand language to equip teachers, young learners, and students with essential values, including moral and human values. They also serve as a platform to promote and integrate national-level initiatives into the school ecosystem. The ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ modules are designed for various educational stages — foundational, preparatory, middle, and secondary levels. Keeping learners at the centre, the modules encourage teachers to inspire students through stories, activities, games, playboard, learning-friendly pedagogy and foster environmental sensitivity.

The main aim is to motivate students towards the initiative ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ in a meaningful and self-driven manner. In view of nurturing the behavioural and holistic development of children, NCERT has developed special modules on the Panchamrit Mission of LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment). The initiative is in line with the vision of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023 that are aimed at moving beyond the textbook to valuebased, practical, and sustainable learning. Consistent with this viewpoint, NCERT is developing a wide range of modules that aim at involving students actively, helping in shaping them into responsible and environmentally aware citizens. Not only this, the NCERT’s new textbooks based on NEP 2020 also integrate content related to environmental awareness from early ages. In addition to government, the corporate sector and civil society are also players in India’s ecosystem. Numerous brands are adopting zero waste manufacturing, carbon offset programmes and sustainable sourcing.

Grass-roots movements and non-governmental organizations are at work actively restoring degraded ecosystems, creating their afforestation projects, and working against pollution. The local communities, especially those in rural areas, are maintaining the traditional methods of sustainable farming, water harvesting, and indigenous forest management. Other systems of traditional knowledge, such as Ayurveda and organic farming, add more to the existing scientific knowledge in making people aware of the balance they need to maintain between themselves and nature. For a sustainable future, new measures should be adopted from traditional wisdom to guide people in conservation today. Indian heritage has a lot of lessons to offer to the global community on conservation in the face of climate crises. Modern scientific technology combined with traditional wisdom of India may provide a greening future. Earth Day is a reminder that all along, sustainability has not merely been a modern movement but it has been part and parcel of India’s culture.

In a way, persons and the government will be adopting ancient Indian ecological values for a well-to-do and balanced existence with nature, leaving to later generations a much more beautiful earth. India’s vision will help in leading the march of development in most innovative inventions and applications of the modern world allied with ancient Indian traditions in carving out an eco-resilient future for all. As the Bhagavad Gita wisely states: ” annad bhavanti bhutani parjanyad anna-sambhavah” (All living beings subsist on food, and food is produced by rains.) – Bhagavad Gita 3.14 This shloka reminds us that nature’s bounty sustains life, and it is our duty to protect and nurture it in return. Therefore, on this day let’s take a pledge to bring it in our practice to protect and conserve our nature for our future generations. One can easily implement by practising and following our traditions we can protect our home earth.

(The writer is Director, National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), New Delhi)

Advertisement