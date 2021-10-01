Highs and lows

Residents of the National Capital Region who enjoy their tipple are having to make elaborate plans to stock up on their preferred brands. As for those who follow the never-drink-alone dictum, calling friends over is even more complicated if they live in Delhi’s eastern suburbs (Noida and close-by areas in Uttar Pradesh) as opposed to its western ones (Gurgaon and its contiguous regions of Haryana).

It all started on a high, of course. Delhi residents were told that they would no longer have to fight their way through the throng at liquor outlets or thekas and risk contracting Covid-19 in the process, given the lack of adherence to pandemic protocols, as shops in the Capital would be upgraded along the lines of liquor vends in Gurgaon. But to enable Delhi to make the transition to a city where one would be able to buy ~ and subsequently consume ~ alcohol in a civilised fashion, the authorities said private liquor shops in Delhi would remain closed from 1 October till 16 November albeit government thekas would be operational through this period.

From the beginning of September itself, however, private liquor shops stopped stocking up on popular brands and scaled down operations dramatically, leaving customers dry. As for the thekas, they are a strict no-no to shop at for anyone conscious of the pandemic still raging and downright dangerous for women in terms of physical safety.

So, with Delhi’s residents largely going without or dipping into their stock over the past month, and the situation expected to worsen till the refurbished vends open on 17 November, the suburbs beckoned. But then came the whammy from the Uttar Pradesh government which has made licences mandatory for anyone wishing to keep more than four bottles of liquor at home. According to the new rules, citizens can only store up to four bottles of liquor ~ two each of foreign and Indian brands ~ without a licence. Those who want to stock any more will now have to mandatorily obtain a ‘personal home bar licence’. With a home bar licence, one can store up to 72 bottles from 15 categories of liquor. What it all boils down to is that when inviting friends and family who choose to imbibe, the host must either keep a hawk eye on anyone who wants a third or be prepared for very, very tipsy guests.

As a result, liquor runs to Gurgaon, which those of a certain vintage will remember were an integral part of life till the turn of the millennium, are back. With all manner of liquor brands widely available at significantly lower prices, and women being served on a priority with bouncers present at the outlets to deal with potential troublemakers, all of the NCR is making a beeline for Haryana.