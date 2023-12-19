Harry’s triumph

In the on-going battle between Prince Harry and the British tabloids, the recent court ruling in his favour is not just a legal victory but a significant step towards holding the press accountable for unethical practices. The judgment, which declared Prince Harry a victim of phone-hacking and other unlawful acts orchestrated by Mirror Group journalists with the knowledge of their editors, sheds light on the dark corners of media practices. Prince Harry, since stepping down from royal duties in 2020, has made it his mission to cleanse the British press of what he refers to as “criminals masquerading as journalists.” The court’s decision, awarding him £140,600 in damages, serves as validation of his persistent claims that senior press figures were not only aware of but also complicit in covering up such wrongdoings.

The ruling implicates prominent figures in the media, notably Piers Morgan, the former editor of the Daily Mirror. Morgan, a vocal critic of the prince and his wife, was singled out as one of the editors who knew about the “widespread” unlawful behaviour. In response, Morgan vehemently denies any involvement in phone-hacking. What makes this legal battle particularly noteworthy is its broader implications for press freedom and accountability. The court’s recognition of unlawful activities, including phone-hacking and deceptive information gathering, between 1996 and 2011 within Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) raises questions about the ethics of journalistic practices during the period. The judgment, stating that the board of MGN was kept in the dark about these activities, underscores the need for transparency and responsibility within media organisations. Judge Timothy Fancourt’s excoriating judgment not only exposes the extent of hacking and unlawful activities but also criticises the cover-up by senior MGN figures. The apology issued by MGN, expressing regret for historical wrongdoing and acknowledging responsibility, suggests a step towards accountability. However, the larger question remains. How can we prevent such breaches of ethics from occurring in the future?

Prince Harry’s commitment to seeing this case through is rooted in his belief in the collective right to a free and honest press. The ruling serves as a warning to media organisations that unethical practices will not go unnoticed or unpunished. It emphasises the importance of maintaining the integrity of journalism, especially during an era where information is a powerful currency. This legal triumph is just one battle in Prince Harry’s larger war against the British press. With additional cases against Associated Newspapers and News Group Newspapers scheduled for trial, it becomes evident that he is determined to slay the dragons of unethical journalism. The Prince’s statement, acknowledging the risks of “getting burned” while fighting for a free and honest press, underscores the sacrifices he deems necessary for the greater good. As the mission continues, it remains to be seen how this landmark case will shape the future landscape of journalism in the United Kingdom.

