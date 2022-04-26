Advancement of learning is not usually on the agenda of a business summit. It was, therefore, reassuring to note that the Chatterjee Group, helmed by Purnendu Chatterjee, plans to set up a world-class university in Kolkata for research on what they call “frontier technology”, pre-eminently quantum computing and sustainable energy. Mr Chatterjee has let it be known that “all resources that would be required to build the institution” will be provided. Clearly, the institution will be riveted to an advanced branch of computer science. In essence, there need be no conflict of interest with Science College in Kolkata’s Rajabazar and affiliated with the University of Calcutta. The Chatterjee group’s plan of action has already been initiated with a research centre called TCG Crest in the West Bengal’s capital, where research is said to be progressing on what they call “cutting-edge” technology. Efforts have already been initiated to induct offshore talent for the faculties.

The proposed university will conduct fundamental research. That said, Mr Chatterjee was obviously reaching out to the West Bengal government when he announced that TCG Crest had already applied for university status for the proposed institution. That seemingly coveted status is granted by the University Grants Commission, which happens to be the overarching regulatory authority. In essence, therefore, the sixth edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit will be known for the outline of the university that was provided. In Mr Chatterjee’s reckoning, the institution will be integral to the global innovation process. It envisages collaboration with centres of excellence in different parts of the world.

Given the scope for computer research, indeed the desire to set up a world-class university, the proposed institution will arguably require a sprawling campus. Given also that a research centre has already been set up in Salt Lake, it would be logical to plan the campus there as well. The predicament of Aila University, where students were recently engaged in a scuffle with the Vice-Chancellor, will hopefully not be a deterrent. Bouts of invective can only discourage faculties from abroad. The VC of Aila University has already been transferred to Jadavpur. A not dissimilar experiment was tried out at Presidency University a decade ago, but it turned out to be counterproductive. Other centres of learning at Salt Lake are, however, functioning with distinction, notably St Xavier’s University (autonomous), units of the Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics (SINP), and the Institute of Development Studies Kolkata (IDSK).

The four broad spheres of the proposed university will be sustainable energy and storage systems with an emphasis on solid-state batteries, quantum computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and neuroscience with an emphasis on stem cell research. The fiscal outlay has not been mentioned but considering the scope of research, it is bound to be extraordinarily large, indeed one of the largest endowments by a private entrepreneur in West Bengal.