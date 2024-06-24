The recent statements from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) highlight a critical challenge that the Indian economy faces: high food prices obstructing the path to stable inflation. Despite some progress, with annual retail inflation dropping slightly to 4.75 per cent in May, the RBI’s cautious outlook serves as a reminder that the battle against inflation is far from over.

The core of the issue lies in the volatility of food prices. While core inflation has hit a record low of around 3.12 per cent, the persistent fluctuation in food costs continues to pose a significant risk. Food inflation is particularly insidious because it directly impacts the daily lives of millions of Indians, influencing everything from household budgets to broader economic stability. When food prices rise unpredictably, as when potato, onion and tomato retail for upwards of Rs 50 per kilogram, it not only raises the cost of living but also stokes inflationary expectations, which can be harder to control. The RBI’s strategy focuses on a resolute commitment to aligning headline inflation with the target, necessitating careful monitoring of food price spillovers into core inflation and broader expectations.

This cautious approach is crucial because inflation, once entrenched, can undermine economic confidence and erode purchasing power, particularly for the most vulnerable populations. Interestingly, despite these inflationary pressures, there are signs of resilience in the Indian economy. High-frequency indicators suggest that domestic demand remains robust, with GDP growth likely to sustain its pace at around 7.4 per cent in the first quarter of 2024-25. This growth momentum, if maintained, can provide a buffer against inflationary shocks. The key, however, will be ensuring that growth is inclusive and sustainable, spreading benefits across different sectors and demographics.

The RBI’s optimistic outlook on agriculture, bolstered by expectations of an above-normal south-west monsoon, adds another layer of complexity to the economic landscape. Good monsoons typically lead to bountiful harvests, which can help stabilise food prices and spur rural demand. This, in turn, supports private consumption, a vital component of economic growth. However, this optimism must be tempered with caution. Agricultural output is notoriously unpredictable, and reliance on favourable weather patterns is fraught with risks, particularly in the context of climate change. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’s advice against monetary policy “adventurism” underscores the need for a steady hand in navigating these turbulent waters. Calls for a pivot in monetary policy may grow louder, but the focus must remain on bringing inflation down towards the target.

Premature easing could undermine the hardwon gains in inflation control, setting back economic stability. The path to stable inflation will require a careful balancing act: supporting growth while vigilantly monitoring inflationary pressures. Policymakers must remain steadfast in their commitment to inflation targets, ensuring that the benefits of economic growth are not eroded by the persistent challenge of high food prices. This nuanced approach will be crucial in steering India towards a future of sustainable economic stability and growth