Finding hope in times of crisis

Frequent headlines of trade wars and real wars, economic disruptions and humanitarian disasters indicate a world that is in the midst of multiple crises. Although economic, political and military aspects get more attention, there are also significant ecological, social and ethical dimensions of this crisis. On the economic side, increasing numbers of people worldwide are facing difficulties in meeting basic needs of life. This is true despite claims being made of significant decline in poverty.

At one extreme are several million people trapped in serious humanitarian crisis situations, facing famine or nearly there, who must confront death caused by hunger and extreme malnutrition. In the second category are much larger numbers who face chronic shortages of several basic needs of life. Even in some affluent countries like the USA and UK, the number of homeless people, or even the number of children living in poverty, has recently been at high and increasing levels. Thirdly, a large number of people are just on the margins of being able to meet their needs, and any big economic disruption, and there have been quite a few in recent years, pushes them into the category of those who are unable to meet their basic needs.

Policies which reduce inequalities, including redistributive and fiscal policies, are increasingly being denied while disruptive policies with uncertain outcomes are favoured, although they accentuate problems of weaker sections. There is a significant shortfall in budgets for meeting life-saving expenses. There is a decline in democracy and respect for human rights in most countries, including those Western countries considered to be mature democracies. There are over 50 conflicts in the world including highly dangerous ones which can escalate rapidly. The arms race has continued to escalate while stocks of nuclear weapons are already enough to destroy the world many times over. Conflicts are getting prolonged and even when they end, durable peace remains elusive. While these aspects of the world crisis are increasingly in headlines, there are some other important aspects which do not get the same attention.

Among environmental crises, only climate change has been highlighted while the unfolding reality is more complex and serious as nearly a dozen environmental problems are increasing in ways that can cumulatively threaten the basic life-nurturing conditions of our planet. Another important aspect of the worrying situation is the increasing social crisis as manifested in exceptionally high levels of mental health problems, substance abuse, suicides and suicide attempts, violence against others, feelings of loneliness and alienation being reported from several countries including developed and rich ones. Last but not the least, there is a serious and increasing ethical crisis as at individual and collective levels, people tend to more easily accept actions, policies and behavioral patterns that are harmful and unjust to others.

This has happened to such an extent that some societies which considered themselves to be in the vanguard of protecting human rights are now actually colluding in and facilitating genocidal actions. All this adds up to a depressing and worrying list of aspects of the present-day world crisis. One can feel so overburdened and overwhelmed by such serious problems that one begins to lose hope. But the situation is not without hope and there are reasons for keeping it alive. It is important to realize all these problems are closely related to each other.

They can be seen as various impacts and manifestations of following a path based on distortions. Just as the problems are interrelated, similarly the solutions are closely related to each other. If, for example, the path of peace is followed, not only does the destruction caused by wars decrease drastically, but several environmental problems also diminish to a significant extent. Hence the task must be seen as not one of solving a seemingly endless list of difficult problems; it must be seen simply and hopefully as finding a path based on justice, peace, democracy, protection of environment and all forms of life.

Various aspects of these commitments should be woven together and well integrated in mutually consistent ways. Once a society or country has found this path, most of the problems are taken care of. Given the fact that all countries are inter-related and there are several serious existential problems of a global nature, a single country walking on such a path can solve only a part of the most urgent problems. Therefore it is also important for various countries to work in cooperation with each other so that the entire world can come as close as possible to walking on a path of justice and peace. If this needs some important governance reforms at world level, then these too should be accepted.

(The writer is Honorary Convener, Campaign to Save Earth Now. His recent books include Protecting Earth for Children, Planet in Peril and A Day in 2071.)