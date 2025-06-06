Fatal Fandom

The tragic deaths of 11 people in Bengaluru on June 4 during the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL victory celebrations are not just an unfortunate accident — they are the direct result of systemic apathy, political expediency, and an endemic failure to plan for public safety. Chinnaswamy Stadium’s official capacity is around 35,000. Yet, an estimated 2 to 3 lakh people poured into the area, many of them desperate to catch a glimpse of their cricketing heroes. Entry to the stadium was “by invitation only,” a term that should have triggered red flags across government departments. It did not. And therein lies the real problem. This was not an unanticipated mob; it was a foreseeable surge.

RCB’s IPL victory was a once-in-a-generation event for fans. The frenzy was inevitable. That the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) reportedly informed state authorities about the celebration only on the morning of the event points to a careless underestimation of what IPL means to Indian fans — especially in a city like Bengaluru. But the failure didn’t stop there. The original plan of an open-top bus parade from Vidhana Soudha to the stadium was scrapped due to traffic concerns. The sudden shift of venue to a stadium with invitationonly entry — without adequate crowd management or public communication — was a recipe for chaos. Police sources suggest last-minute political pressure to hold a public event. This speaks volumes about how spectacle often trumps safety in India’s political culture. What makes this tragedy especially bitter is that it unfolded in the heart of a tech-savvy, globally recognised city.

Bengaluru prides itself on innovation and urban progress, yet when it came to something as basic as crowd control, its institutions were caught flat-footed — with deadly consequences. When political optics dictate logistics, public order becomes collateral damage. Time and again, India’s administrators have failed to learn from past tragedies — from religious stampedes to election rallies. The rituals remain familiar: a tragic incident, a magisterial inquiry, compensation announcements, and then silence. Public memory fades until the next avoidable calamity. What this incident underscores is not just the need for better infrastructure or policing — it calls for a cultural shift in governance.

Crowd behaviour at mass events is not unpredictable; it is poorly managed. We need anticipatory governance, not reactive statements. Protocols must be codified for large gatherings — especially in urban centres. Sporting bodies, civic authorities, and police departments must coordinate in real-time. And political leaders must learn to respect timelines, rather than impose their will for visibility’s sake. Grief is the burden of the families who lost loved ones. But accountability must be the burden of the state. Bengaluru’s stampede is a reminder that in India, even celebration can turn fatal — not because of people’s passion, but because those in power failed to take it seriously. And before this, like so much else, snowballs into a political slugfest, it would be wise to remember that callousness is not exclusive to a single dispensation.