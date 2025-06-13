Failed institution

Formed in 1945 by the victors of World War II, the main aim of the United Nations was to preserve international peace and security. The UN Charter provides for pacific settlement of disputes between members, and, if the parties fail to settle the dispute by peaceful means, the Security Council may step in, and adopt coercive measures ~ ranging from diplomatic and economic, to the use of armed force.

Coercive measures were seldom applied during the Cold War period, because of liberal use of veto by the United States or the Soviet Union. Post-Cold War, till recently, USA was the only superpower left, so it rampaged unhindered through Iraq, erstwhile Yugoslavia, Afghanistan, Yemen, Libya, Syria ~ to mention only some of its misadventures. Former US President Barack Obama succinctly observed: “In the middle of the Cold War, the chances of reaching any consensus had been slim, which is why the UN had stood idle as Soviet tanks rolled into Hungary or US planes dropped napalm on the Vietnamese countryside.

Even after the Cold War, divisions within the Security Council continued to hamstring the UN’s ability to tackle problems. Its member states lacked either the means or the collective will to reconstruct failing states like Somalia, or prevent an ethnic slaughter in places like Sri Lanka” (A Promised Land, 2020). In its early days the UN actively promoted decolonisation, hand holding the eighty colonies that gained independence in the aftermath of WWII. The UN, through its agencies like the FAO, IMF, World Bank and programmes and funds like UNDP and UNICEF actively supported the newly independent countries, helping them tide over food shortages, droughts, medical emergencies, etc.

All countries, developed and undeveloped, are immensely benefited by UN agencies like ILO, ICAO, UNESCO, WHO, UPU, IMF, World Bank etc. as also UN sponsorship of nuclear arms control treaties and environmental initiatives. However, now with the Russian invasion of Ukraine in its fortieth month and the Israeli invasion of Gaza in its twentieth, the failure of the UN to stop hostilities in either case highlights its increasing irrelevance. The ongoing war in Ukraine began in February 2014 when Russia occupied and annexed Crimea from Ukraine and then occupied eastern Donbas region in 2018, followed by a full-blown invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The Ukraine war has resulted in a refugee crisis for both Russia and Ukraine, as also a million dead and injured on the Russian side and 700,000 dead and injured on the Ukraine side ~ all for a gain of around 113,000 sq.km . of Ukrainian territory by Russia.

The Security Council has been unable to act ~ deadlocked by the veto power of Russia. True, the UN General Assembly has debated and condemned the Russian role in the war, but unlike the Security Council, its resolutions are not binding on member states. In the UN session called to mark the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the US twice sided with Russia. Firstly, the US opposed a European-drafted resolution in the General Assembly that condemned Mos cow’s actions and supported Ukraine’s territorial integrity. Then, the US sponsored a resolution in the Security Council, which called for an end to the war but contained no criticism of Russia. The ongoing invasion of Gaza strip by Israel since October 2023, has resulted in an unprecedented tragedy; according to official figures of the Gaza Health Ministry, as of 4 June 2025, almost 57,000 people (55,223 Palestinians and 1,706 Israelis) have been killed. The dead include 180 journalists and media workers, 120 academics, and over 224 humanitarian aid workers, which include 179 employees of UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Scholars have estimated that 80 percent of Palestinians killed were civilians. A study by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNOHCHR), which verified fatalities from three independent sources, found that seventy per cent of the Palestinians killed in residential buildings were women and children. The Gaza war has led to extreme famine conditions in Gaza Strip, resulting from Israeli airstrikes and the ongoing blockade of the Gaza Strip, which includes restrictions on humanitarian aid. More than two million Gazans ~ about 95 per cent of Gaza’s population ~ have been displaced, and are categorized as facing acute or catastrophic food insecurity. There are currently no functioning hospitals in Gaza. After the end of the two month ceasefire with Hamas on 18 March, Israel resumed attacks on Gaza.

According to a U.N. assessment, since then, the Israeli military has dramatically al – ter ed the map of the enclave, declaring about 70 per cent of it either a military “red zone” or under evacuation orders, and pushing hundreds of thousands of Palestinians into ever-shrinking pockets. A fortnight ago, the Israeli government approved a plan to expand military operations in the Gaza Strip, which would, eventually, include occupation of the entire Gaza Strip. Israel intends to move Gaza’s civilian population southward “for its own defence,” though forced displacement is a crime under international law. Eyal Zamir, the IDF chief, said: “We will operate in additional areas and destroy all infrastructure ~ above and below ground.”

The Israeli cabinet also ratified a plan to take control of and sharply reduce the distribution of food and lifesaving aid. As of now, Israeli soldiers sometimes fire on crowds assembled to seek food. Images of starving Palestinians scrambling for paltry aid packages, herded in cagelike lines and then coming under fire have caused global outrage. Israel’s actions have the complete backing of the US, which is bankrolling its invasion and providing weapons and intelligence for the genocide of Palestinians. US President Trump seems to have provided the roadmap for the future of the Gaza strip; in a video posted in late-February, President Trump outlined the concept of a plan for the U.S. taking ownership of the Gaza Strip and turning it into the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

The question naturally arises as to what the UN is doing when such egregious violations of its underlying principles are taking place? As early as December 2023, to draw attention to the Gaza crisis, in the first such move in decades, UN SecretaryGeneral Antonio Guterres invoked Article 99 of the UN Charter; the UNSC failed to act because a US veto blocked a ceasefire resolution, supported by more than 150 countries. Every time the issue came up in the Security Council, similar US vetoes stalled action against Israel. As late as 4 June 2025, the United States has vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution that called for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire in Gaza. Notably, the US was the only country to vote against the measure, while the 14 other members of the Security Council voted in favour.

The dangerous impasse in the UN, is part of a larger problem of incompatibility of 20th century multilateralism and 21st century geopolitics, and quest of a global balance of power, between a West on the defensive, rampant authoritarian powers, and an emerging South, demanding its place at the high table. The world over the UN is perceived to have failed in its objectives ~ even in the US ~ which has strengthened its hegemony through the UN; a Disengaging Entirely from the United Nations Debacle (DEFUND) Act was introduced, in the US Congress in 2023. However, the failure is mostly of the Security Council, which is extrapolated to the entire UN. UN SecretaryGeneral Antonio Guterres noted that “the U.N. is not the Security Council,” but all U.N. bodies “suffer from the fact that the people look at them and think, ‘Well, but the Security Council has failed us.”

A more correct assessment is that members of the United Nations have failed it ~ while big powers pursue their rivalries through the UN, poorer countries are only interested in the money they can get from the UN and its agencies ~ which is mostly eaten away or spent on unconnected purposes. A quick fix solution could be to abolish the veto in UNSC, or to empower the General Assembly to override a veto in specified circumstances. The second secretary general of the UN, Dag Hammarskjöld, observed that the UN wasn’t designed to take humanity to heaven, but prevent it sliding into hell. Let’s hope it can do that at least, before the flames engulf us.

(The writer is a retired Principal Chief Commissioner of Income-Tax )

