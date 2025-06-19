Echoes from Jorhat

India’s aviation history has more such near forgotten markers than the public realises ~ the Deccan Airways’ crashes of 1950, the Charkhi Dadri collision of 1996, and others that forced temporary reforms but slowly sank into bureaucratic routine. The survival of Desai in 1977 is today a curiosity, invoked only when rare parallels arise ~ as now with Ahmedabad. A memorial, a museum exhibit, or a local festival may keep the memory alive in one place. The real question the country fa – c es is whether such disasters remain mere accidents of fate or become enduring lessons in safety, leadership, and public responsibility.

It is a rare example of a crash site being woven positively into local culture, rather than being erased by time or shame. Crashes may differ in cause and outcome, but collective memory tends to soften or forget past warnings. The Jorhat crash, commemorated only locally, faded from national focus ~ a cautionary sign that Ahmedabad’s tragedy too could risk being similarly obscured. In contrast, the Ahmedabad disaster ~ where all but one aboard perished ~ is still raw, unresolved, and the subject of a painstaking investigation. But even here the risk looms that, after the inquiries end and headlines fade, operational shortcomings and urban planning flaws exposed by this tragedy may be quietly buried rather than openly corrected.