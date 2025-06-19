Echoes from Jorhat

The miraculous survival of a lone passenger in the recent Ahmedabad air disaster has revived India’s distant but significant memory of another rare aviation escape ~ the 1977 Jorhat air crash. Then too, fate spared lives when a Tupolev Tu-124K carrying then Prime Minister Morarji Desai crash-landed in darkness near the Assam town.
The parallels may be few ~ technology, context, and circumstances are worlds apart ~ but the deeper lessons about leadership, public risk, and institutional memory remain hauntingly relevant. That moonless November night nearly five decades ago tested the competence and bravery of India’s military flying personnel. The Indian Air Force Communication Squadron’s crew ~ all lost in the accident ~ steered the ailing airplane away from populated areas, sacrificing themselves to save their VVIP passengers. Prime Minister Desai, his son Kanti Desai, then Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Prem Khandu Thungon, then IB Director John Lobo and others survived with injuries. Local villagers arrived with flaming torches to help rescue the dazed survivors.
Advertisement
Their valour and hospitality earned heartfelt gratitude from the nation’s top leader ~ letters, gifts, and small donations whose memory still survives in Jorhat’s district museum. This rare but potent brush with air disaster left marks that went well beyond the physical. A young IAF engineer, P.K. Raveendran ~ later honoured with the Shaurya Chakra ~ was among those who led the evacuation efforts and returned decades later to find the site commemorated with trees, memorials, and a respectful village lore. Tekelagaon, near the crash zone, was nicknamed Desai Nagar. Even Magh Bihu festivities were once held there with a symbolic plane replica made of bamboo and straw.
It is a rare example of a crash site being woven positively into local culture, rather than being erased by time or shame. Crashes may differ in cause and outcome, but collective memory tends to soften or forget past warnings. The Jorhat crash, commemorated only locally, faded from national focus ~ a cautionary sign that Ahmedabad’s tragedy too could risk being similarly obscured. In contrast, the Ahmedabad disaster ~ where all but one aboard perished ~ is still raw, unresolved, and the subject of a painstaking investigation. But even here the risk looms that, after the inquiries end and headlines fade, operational shortcomings and urban planning flaws exposed by this tragedy may be quietly buried rather than openly corrected.
India’s aviation history has more such near forgotten markers than the public realises ~ the Deccan Airways’ crashes of 1950, the Charkhi Dadri collision of 1996, and others that forced temporary reforms but slowly sank into bureaucratic routine. The survival of Desai in 1977 is today a curiosity, invoked only when rare parallels arise ~ as now with Ahmedabad. A memorial, a museum exhibit, or a local festival may keep the memory alive in one place. The real question the country fa – c es is whether such disasters remain mere accidents of fate or become enduring lessons in safety, leadership, and public responsibility.